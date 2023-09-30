Bad to worse: Cody Gakpo leaves Tottenham's stadium with right leg in a brace after nine-man Reds lose to Spurs in injury time

Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool against Tottenham on Saturday but appeared to injure himself in the process, and was substituted at half-time.

Liverpool lose 2-1 to Spurs

Gakpo injured scoring equalizer

Spotted in a leg brace post-match

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch striker was subbed at half-time by Jurgen Klopp, just minutes after cancelling out Son Heung-Min's opener. Gakpo appeared to receive the injury in a challenge from Destiny Udogie but played on, only to aggravate the problem in the process of scoring, as he span and sent a powerful finish beyond Guglielmo Vicario. The attacker was then spotted wearing a protective boot as he left the stadium, per journalist Simon Peach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said after the game: "The biggest problem of the game, to be honest... before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick and he got injured and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor.

"That's my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player - really bad, really bad. So, yes, that's something we have to deal with obviously."

Asked if the injury for Gakpo was a 'bad one', Klopp added: "Possibly, I don't know. He wore a brace. He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot, he felt it even more. It was from the foul before."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were reduced to nine men in north London, as both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off. They also saw a goal from Luis Diaz ruled out in the first half, with the PGMOL since admitting that the decision to disallow the goal was incorrect. The Reds put on a remarkable rearguard action, but they were ultimately undone by Joel Matip's own goal in injury time.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The Dutchman will now undergo tests and scans over the course of the weekend to determine the extent of the injury, while the Reds host Union SG on Thursday, October 5.