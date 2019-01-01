Cluj vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With the play-off round of the Champions League qualifiers looming, Neil Lennon's side will look to gain an early advantage over their Romanian hosts

Having run out 7-0 aggregate winners over Estonian minnows Nomme Kalju, face another test from Eastern Europe when they visit Romania's CRJ Cluj in the third qualifying round.

Neil Lennon's side know that a win over both the first leg and the home return in Glasgow will take them one step closer to the group stages of the continent's biggest competition, but they will be wary of any threat offered by their hosts.

Opposition boss Dan Petrescu knows what it takes to win in Europe, having played for two decades ago in their UEFA Cup Winners' Cup triumph, and the one-time full-back will be hoping to rub off some of his success to spring an upset against the Bhoys.

Game CRJ Cluj vs Celtic Date Wednesday, August 7 Time 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream on Celtic TV.

US TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream on Celtic TV.

UK TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

Squads & Team News

Position Cluj squad Goalkeepers Fernandez, Vatca, Rus, Arlauskis Defenders Burca, Horj, Susic, Butean, Muresan, Camora, Vinicius, Peteleu, Cestor, Ispas, Botuli Midfielders Sylla, Aurelio, Paun, Djokovic, Deac, Pereira, Culio, Mailat, Hoban, Bordeianu, Petrila, Itu Forwards Omrani, Costache, Tucudean, Rondon

Dan Petrescu's side saw off Maccabi Tel Aviv in the last round, but the coach may opt to shift around several of his players as he looks to find a winning formula.

striker Mario Rondon, who has arrived this year, could be in contention to feature for the club.

Potential Cluj starting XI: Arlauskis; Butean, Muresan, Botuli, Peteleu; Itu, Hoban, Aurelio; Pereira, Costache, Paun.

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, Mullen, Doohan, Hazard Defenders Bolingoli-Mbombo, Simunovic, Jullien, Ralston, Church, Deas, McInroy, Welsh, Ajer, Elhamed Midfielders Brown, Christie, Sinclair, Ntcham, Morgan, Kouassi, Bitton, Kennedy, Henderson, Mckay Forwards Griffiths, Edouard, Hayes, Miller, McGrath, Savoury, Aitchison, Dembele

Neil Lennon has made a change to his European squad, removing loanee Daniel Arzani and drafting in Hatem Abd Elhamed in his place.

Australian Arzani is continuing his recovery from an injury sustained last October, though given Elhamed suffered a dead leg in pre-season, the Bhoys may keep faith with a similar line-up from their last Champions League outing.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Ralston, Jullien, Simunovic, Bolingoli; Bitton, Brown; Morgan, Ntcham, Johnston; Griffiths.

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are the marginal 29/20 favourites to win with bet365 . Cluj are still priced well at 2/1 while a draw is available at 21/20.

Match Preview

Celtic know they can make another major step towards the group stages of the Champions Legaue when they tangle with Romanian champions CRJ Cluj in Wednesday's third round qualifying first leg.

The Bhoys are well on the road to Europe's biggest continental competition, but having seen off Estonia's Nomme Kalju, know they will have to defeat another major threat to continue their progression.

Coached by Dan Petrescu, they are unbeaten in Liga 1 so far this season and won't simply roll over for the Glaswegian outfit.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is under no illusions that his side will have an easy ride, and told the club's website as much when previewing their fixture on Monday.

"I would imagine this will be our biggest test so far this season," he stated. "Cluj are the Romanian champions, they negotiated a tough tie in the last round, they’re strong and they’re compact.

"They cross the ball early, get the ball forward quickly, and they’re well-organised in their defensive structure.

"We’re away from home in the first leg, so we’ll have to apply ourselves and we’ll have to reset things, in terms of our own mentality, going into this game. But we know what our incentives are and what our motivation is."

Speaking on Elhamed's inclusion, he added: "'Hatem had a great debut, and I think he set the tone for the game. He was strong, he was very quick and able going forward, and he was comfortable on the ball.

"He’s also a good size, so aerially, for a full-back, he’s in a good place as well. He can be delighted with his contribution. Unfortunately, he picked up a bit of a dead leg, but we’re hoping he can be fit for Wednesday."