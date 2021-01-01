Club World Cup: ‘Anything is possible’ – Al Ahly’s Mosimane drawing inspiration from Leicester City

The South African is hoping the Red Devils can take hope from the achievement of the Foxes when they begin their campaign on Thursday

Pitso Mosimane believes that Al Ahly can draw inspiration from Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League feat as his side prepare for their Fifa Club World Cup opener against Al Duhail.

Following their 2019-20 Caf Champions League triumph over cross-city rivals Zamalek, the North African side picked the sole ticket to represent Africa.

Should they scale the Qatari champions’ hurdle, they will square up against reigning European kings Bayern Munich in the semi-final on February 8.



Although his men are outsiders to win the competition, the South African tactician stated that the Red Devils will play to the best of their abilities and hope for the best.

"The level is the highest that it could possibly be and it's very difficult to win, but what's important is to go there and play to the best of our abilities," Mosimane was quoted by BBC Sport.

"[We want] everyone to see that we've done the best against the best teams in the world so there's nothing bigger for me and Al Ahly.

"Any coach that goes to any tournament believes that he can win it, but the reality is how do you beat Bayern Munich - who have just defeated the mighty Barcelona 8-2 on aggregate with Lionel Messi on the pitch?

"But anything is possible - Leicester City has showed you that anything is possible."

Al Ahly take on the Red Knights at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan on Thursday and the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss would be expecting a good game versus Sabri Lamouchi’s team that boasts of Kenya’s Michael Olunga and Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia.

The Egyptian Premier League side last participated in the annual competition in 2013. There, they bowed 2-0 to Guangzhou Evergrande in their first match thanks to second-half goals from Elkeson and Dario Conca.



In their fifth-place encounter, they were decimated 5-1 by Mexican side Monterrey with Emad Moteab getting their lone strike.

The Club World Cup was initially scheduled to be held in December 2020, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic – which crippled football-related activities – saw it moved to February 2021.