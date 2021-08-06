Club Tijuana vs Toluca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Diablos Rojos will take their unbeaten start to the season on the road when they travel to face off with Los Xolos

Toluca will look to keep their table-topping start to the new Liga MX campaign firing when they travel to face Club Tijuana at Estadio Caliente.

Los Diablos Rojos are two from two across the opening weeks of the new Apertura season and must now make the trip to take on Los Xolos, who are still looking for their first points.

Games Club Tijuana vs Toluca Date August 6, 2021 Times 10:06pm ET, 7:06pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Club Tijuana roster Goalkeepers Alcala, Diaz, Mendoza, Higuera Defenders Tercero, Lozoya, Rak, Jara, Guzman, Manriquez, Yanez, Angulo Midfielders Ruiz, Castillo, Pavez, Martinez, Rodriguez, Ortiz, Rivera, Dominguez, Cortizo, Gamiz, E. Lopez, Barcenas Forwards Manotas, Vazquez, Barbona, Sansores, D. Lopez

With two defeats in their first two games, Los Xolos will be relishing the return of Jonathan Orozco from Mexico duty at the Gold Cup - but this match might come too soon for his return to action.

Benny Diaz then will likely get the nod between the posts to start for the hosts, while Vladimir Lorona's Tokyo 2020 absence means Eduardo Tercero will likely fill in at right-back once more.

Predicted Club Tijuana starting XI: Diaz; Tercero, Guzman, Rak, Lozoya; Ruiz, Pavez, Rivera; Barbona, Manotas, Castillo.

Position Toluca roster Goalkeepers Garcia, Saldivarr, Gutierrez Defenders Chavez, Barbieri, Vanegas, Ortega, Sartiaguin, Chala, Torres Nilo, D. Gonzalez, Diego, Lopez, Salinas, Rosales Midfielders Baeza, Vazquez, Rios, Leon, Rodriguez, Castaneda, Acero Forwards Samudio, Sambueza, Pardo, Canelo, Estrada, I. Gonzalez, Chavez, Engelhart

Los Diablos Rojos remain untroubled by the international scene, with no players on duty at either the Gold Cup or the Olympics - and a big win over Tigres last time out has showcased their credentials going forward.

After missing out on a start in his first two games, Michael Estrada could be in line to start up front, while Luis Manuel Garcia will remain the rock at the back for the visitors.

Predicted Toluca starting XI: Garcia, Lopez, Ortega, Barbieri, Torres; Baeza, Vazquez; Sambueza, Castanesa, Canelo, Estrada.

Last five results

Club Tijuana results Toluca results Leon 2-1 Club Tijuana (Jul 31) Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1) Club Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25) Juarez 1-3 Toluca (Jul 23) San Diego Loyal 0-1 Club Tijuana (Jul 10) Toluca 0-1 Juarez (Jul 7) Cruz Azul 1-1 Club Tijuana (May 1) Cruz Azul 3-1 Toluca (May 15) Club Tijuana 1-0 Necaxa (Apr 23) Toluca 2-1 Cruz Azul (May 12)

Head-to-head