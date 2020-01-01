Club Brugge's Dennis halts Manchester United's impressive defensive record

Prior to the game against the Blue-Black, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had gone over four games without conceding a goal

Emmanuel Dennis' goal against ended the English impressive defensive record.

Dennis gave a 15th minute lead after connecting to Simon Mignolet's goal kick to beat a stranded Sergio Romero.

Nine minutes before the half-time break, Anthony Martial scored the equaliser as the encounter ended 1-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The Nigerian's effort ended the Red Devils' run of 408 minutes without conceding across all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side last conceded a goal in their 2-0 home defeat to on January 22.

With this result, United hold an important away goal heading into the competition's last-32 reverse fixture on February 27.

Before then, they welcome to Old Trafford in a league game on Sunday, while Royal Charleroi visit Brugge in the Belgian topflight.