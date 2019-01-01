Club Brugge punish Diagne for missing penalty against PSG

The 28-year-old has been fined and dropped from the Blue-Black’s squad after failing to convert a spot-kick against the French club

Belgian First Division A side have handed Mbaye Diagne punishment for missing a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to in Wednesday’s game.

The international has been fined and dropped from the Blue-Black’s’ league game against Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Brugge manager Philippe Clement explained the 28-year-old was punished because he is not the club’s designated penalty taker.

"He'll not appear in my selection for our league match in Antwerp on Sunday," Clement said at a press conference.

"And I will decide in the coming weeks or months for a possible return to the team. There'll also be a very heavy financial penalty."

The defeat in the encounter ensured the Belgian side remain in the third spot in Group A with two points from four games, behind PSG and

Diagne has made nine appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals.