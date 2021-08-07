Club America vs Puebla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Club America will hope to pick up its second Liga MX Apertura win of the season as it hosts Puebla on Saturday.
A 2-1 win over Necaxa last time out helped Club America pick up maximum points while Puebla is looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Guadalajara.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Club America vs Puebla
|Date
|August 7, 2021
|Times
|8pm ET, 5pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN/Univision
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Club America roster
|Goalkeepers
|Jimenez, Tapia
|Defenders
|Fuentes, Caceres, Valdez, Aguilera, Layun, Gutierrez, Lara
|Midfielders
|Aquino, Gonzalez, Suarez, Benedetti, Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos
|Forwards
|Roger Martinez, Castillo, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez
Club America is still without four key players due to their inclusion in Mexico's roster for the Olympics.
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Cordova and Henry Martin are all on international duty.
Federico Vinas and Nicolas Benedetti are also unavailable due to injury.
Predicted Club America starting XI: Jimenez, Layun, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes, Sanchez, Aquino, Suarez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Martinez.
|Position
|Puebla roster
|Goalkeepers
|Silva, Rodriguez
|Defenders
|Corral, Reyes, Segovia, Gularte, Aguilar, Juarez, Vazquez, Maia, Medellin
|Midfielders
|Ferrareis, De Buen, Salas, Aboagye, Tabo, Alvarez, Parra, Araujo, Castillo, Celeya
|Forwards
|Aristeguieta, Martinez, Robles, Escoto
Puebla does not have the same international issues as Club America as none of its players are away at the Olympics.
It also has good news in the form of the return of both Juan Segovia and Christian Tabo, who return from suspension.
Predicted Puebla starting XI: Silva; Reyes, Segovia, Gularte; Araujo, Salas, de Buen, Corral; Parra; Escoto, Tabo.
Last five results
|Club America results
|Puebla results
|Club America 2-1 Necaxa (Aug 1)
|Puebla 0-2 Guadalajara (Jul 31)
|Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 23)
|Monterrey 1-1 Puebla (Jul 26)
|Tigres 0-1 Club America (Jul 10)
|Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 24)
|Club America 1-0 Atlas (Jul 8)
|Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla (May 21)
|Santos Laguna 0-1 Club America (Jul 5)
|Puebla 1-0 Atlas (May 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|2/7/21
|Club America 1-0 Puebla
|9/9/20
|Puebla 2-3 Club America
|2/5/20
|Puebla 0-1 Club America
|10/27/19
|Club America 2-0 Puebla
|3/10/2019
|Club America 1-0 Puebla