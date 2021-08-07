Club America vs Puebla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Saturday's visitor is looking for its first win over the Mexico City side in 10 years in Liga MX

Club America will hope to pick up its second Liga MX Apertura win of the season as it hosts Puebla on Saturday.

A 2-1 win over Necaxa last time out helped Club America pick up maximum points while Puebla is looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Guadalajara.

Games Club America vs Puebla Date August 7, 2021 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN/Univision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Club America roster Goalkeepers Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, Caceres, Valdez, Aguilera, Layun, Gutierrez, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Gonzalez, Suarez, Benedetti, Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos Forwards Roger Martinez, Castillo, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez

Club America is still without four key players due to their inclusion in Mexico's roster for the Olympics.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Cordova and Henry Martin are all on international duty.

Federico Vinas and Nicolas Benedetti are also unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Club America starting XI: Jimenez, Layun, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes, Sanchez, Aquino, Suarez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Martinez.

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers Silva, Rodriguez Defenders Corral, Reyes, Segovia, Gularte, Aguilar, Juarez, Vazquez, Maia, Medellin Midfielders Ferrareis, De Buen, Salas, Aboagye, Tabo, Alvarez, Parra, Araujo, Castillo, Celeya Forwards Aristeguieta, Martinez, Robles, Escoto

Puebla does not have the same international issues as Club America as none of its players are away at the Olympics.

It also has good news in the form of the return of both Juan Segovia and Christian Tabo, who return from suspension.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Silva; Reyes, Segovia, Gularte; Araujo, Salas, de Buen, Corral; Parra; Escoto, Tabo.

Last five results

Club America results Puebla results Club America 2-1 Necaxa (Aug 1) Puebla 0-2 Guadalajara (Jul 31) Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 23) Monterrey 1-1 Puebla (Jul 26) Tigres 0-1 Club America (Jul 10) Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 24) Club America 1-0 Atlas (Jul 8) Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla (May 21) Santos Laguna 0-1 Club America (Jul 5) Puebla 1-0 Atlas (May 16)

