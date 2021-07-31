Club America vs Necaxa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Las Aguilas will have to continue without several key faces thanks to Tokyo 2020 as they welcome Los Rayos to Estadio Azteca

Club America will seek a first win of the new campaign as they square off with Necaxa in the second week of the new Liga MX season.

Las Aguilas will welcome Los Rayos to Estadio Azteca as both teams go for three points, while the hosts have an eye on their Champions League semi-final in a fortnight.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Club America vs Necaxa Date July 31, 2021 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Club America roster Goalkeepers Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, Caceres, Valdez, Aguilera, Layun, Gutierrez, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Gonzalez, Suarez, Benedetti, Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos Forwards Roger Martinez, Castillo, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez

With a Champions League semi-final on the horizon and plenty of high hopes for the new Liga MX season, Las Aguilas will hope that they can hit the ground running this term, after an opening draw with Queretaro got them off the mark.

They'll have to manage again without four key faces however - Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Henry Martin and Sebastian Cordova - as the club finds their numbers cut thanks to Mexico's ongoing Olympic campaign at Tokyo 2020.

Predicted Club America starting XI: Jimenez, Layun, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes, Sanchez, Aquino, Suarez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Martinez.

Position Necaxa roster Goalkeepers Malagon, Hernandez, Castellanos Defenders Meza, Oliveros, Quintana, Dominguez, Sandoval, Julio Gonzalez, Hernandez Midfielders B. Garcia, L. Garcia, Jonathan Gonzalez, F. Gonzalez, Arce, Poggi, Medina, Carvallo, Sepulveda, Andrade Forwards Escoboza, Palma, Quiroga, Salas, Aguirre, Bareiro, Barragan, Zendejas, Roque

An opening defeat to favourites Santos Laguna did not exactly spell out promising omens for Guillermo Vazquez's side, but they will hope to sneak in a big win on the road with their hosts perhaps sidetracked by continental football.

Last term's bottom-place finish across the second half of the campaign has left them looking to bounce back this season, and unlike their hosts, they have suffered little disruption through both the Olynpics and the ongoing Gold Cup.

Predicted Necaxa starting XI: Hernandez; Dominguez, Julio Gonzalez, Quintana, Oliveros; Medina, Poggi, Zendejas; Aguirre, Quiroga, Sepulveda.

Last five results

Club America results Necaxa results Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 23) Necaxa 0-3 Santos Laguna (Jul 24) Tigres 0-1 Club America (Jul 10) Necaxa 2-0 Queretaro (Jul 17) Club America 1-0 Atlas (Jul 8) Necaxa 0-0 Herediano (Jul 10) Santos Laguna 0-1 Club America (Jul 5) Leon 0-3 Necaxa (Jul 3) Club America 4-2 Pachuca (May 17) Necaxa 8-1 Mineros de Zacateca (Jun 30)

Head-to-head