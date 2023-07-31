Club America vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between America and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Columbus Crew and Club America will square off in the Leagues Cup on Monday, July 31 at Lower.com Field.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

Columbus won their first game of the season on Monday, defeating Saint Louis City 2-1. Previously, Wilfried Nancy's men were defeated 3-2 by the Portland Timbers on July 16, ending an eight-game unbeaten streak.

The hosts, who are sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference, need at least a draw to make the playoffs; America, on the other hand, thrashed Saint Louis City 4-0 in their opener on Thursday. This came after a 3-1 victory over Puebla on July 16, which ended their four-game losing streak.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Jul 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

How to watch Club America vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Jonathan Rodriguez is yet to recover from a knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season. They are expected to line up the same way as they did against St Louis in a 4-0 win.

Club America possible XI: Jimenez; Alvarez, I. Reyes, Caceres, S. Reyes; Sanchez, Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Suarez, Martin, Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: Caceres, Araujo, Mere, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun, I. Reyes Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Martinez

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz, and Josh Williams who will miss the clash. Lucas Zelarayan has scored eight goals for the Crew and is their top scorer and has been linked with a move away from MLS, however, he is expected to start.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Room; Zawadzki, Moreira, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Yeboah; Zelarayan, Ramirez; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Room Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente, Zelarayan Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other before. This will be their first ever encounter.

