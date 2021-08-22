Club America vs Club Tijuana: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Las Aguilas are unbeaten in their first five games of the new campaign while Los Xolos are yet to claim a single victory as they travel to the leaders

Club America will be out to maintain their lead at the Liga MX summit when they host winless Club Tijuana at Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Las Aguilas are unbeaten in their first five games of the new campaign, while Los Xolos are yet to claim a single victory - setting up their encounter as a potential banana skin for the hosts.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Club America roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Aguilera, Silva, Layun, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Madrigal, Benedetti, Cordova, R. Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos, Gutierrez Forwards Roger Martinez, Castillo, Martin, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez

Las Aguilas notched up another win to keep themselves atop the pile against Juarez in midweek, but are still likely to have to contend without the injured Leo Suarez and Santiago Naveda for now.

Santiago Solari has no shortage of talents however, with stars like Jorge Sanchez and Henry Martin both likely to carry their fine form onwards for the hosts this weekend.

Predicted Club America starting XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Fuentes; Aquino, Madrigal; Fidalgo, Cordova, Lainez; Martin.

Position Club Tijuana roster Goalkeepers Orozco, Alcala, Diaz, Mendoza, Higuera Defenders Angulo, Tercero, Lozoya, Rak, Jara, Lorona, Barbona, Guzman, Manriquez, Yanez Midfielders Ruiz, Castillo, Pavez, Martinez, Rodriguez, Ortiz, Rivera, Dominguez, Cortizo, Gamiz, E. Lopez Forwards Manotas, Vazquez, Sansores, D. Lopez

Two draws in their last two games have helped Los Xolos buck the trend after three straight defeats to open the new campaign - but there is little escaping that they are still to get going.

Robert Siboldi's start to life at the club has been far from a glowing success, but his previous trophy record elsewhere should give him time to further steady the ship.

Predicted Club Tijuana starting XI: Orozco; Lorona, Guzman, Tercero, Angulo; Rivera, Pavez; Cortizo, Martinez, Rodriguez; Manotas.

Last five results

Club America results Club Tijuana results Juarez 1-2 Club America (Aug 18) Club Tijuana 1-1 Puebla (Aug 17) Atlas 0-1 Club America (Aug 15) Juarez 1-1 Club Tijuana (Aug 13) Club America 2-0 Philadelphia (Aug 12) Club Tijuana 0-2 Toluca (Aug 6) Club America 2-0 Puebla (Aug 7) Leon 2-1 Club Tijuana (Jul 31) Club America 2-1 Necaxa (Jul 31) Club Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25)

Head-to-head