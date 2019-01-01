Climate-conscious Ajax to snub flight and take train to Lille for Champions League clash

The Dutch champions will save time and energy by leaving the plane behind and taking a train ride for the encounter in France

have opted for an environmentally friendly way to travel to their clash against next month.

Erik ten Hag's men face a double-header against before they travel to to face Lille on November 27.

But the Dutch champions have already arranged their method of transport for the game, deciding to take the train instead of flying in a plane.

Article continues below

Ajax CEO and former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says his side hope to set a good example as an eco-friendly club.

"Compliments to NS and Eurostar that this train journey has been made possible," Van der Sar told the NS website.

"We live in a climate-conscious time and we want to set a good example as a club. Lille is an excellent destination for a train journey in terms of location, which is why we approached NS with this idea.

"For Erik ten Hag and his men, this seems to us to be a more efficient and less tiring journey. Because the performance that Ajax has to deliver in Lille is of course paramount."

Not only is the train ride beneficial for the environment, it is also more convenient for Ajax, who will save time by staying grounded.

While a flight from Amsterdam to Lille would take around three hours and 20 minutes, the train will take two and a half hours.

Ajax are top of their Champions League group after two games, having beaten both Lille and 3-0, putting them three points ahead of next opponents Chelsea, who they host in the Dutch capital on October 23.

The clash in France will be their second-last of the group stage and could be a vital one for last season's semi-finalists as they look to book their place in the next round.

And even NS director Heike Luiten is confident the squad will get there in prime condition to get a good result.

"For Ajax’s return journey, we will make room for three points in the luggage rack," Luiten said.