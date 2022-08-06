Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Christoph Galtier era prepares to mount the defence of the club's biggest crown - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as champions Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to face likely relegation contenders Clermont Foot at Stade Gabriel Montpied. The reigning title holders reclaimed their crown last term under Mauricio Pochettino but it has been all change at Parc des Princes since then.

Christoph Galtier has been installed in charge, Kylian Mbappe has chosen to remain after a lengthy courtship and a host of superstar talent remains on the books with silverware already under their belt this campaign in the shape of the Trophée des Champions. But will this term be a routine walk to the title once more?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Date August 6, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Clermont roster Goalkeepers Margueron, Djoco, Diaw Defenders Zeffane, Borges, Wieteska, Billong, Cissé, Kamdem, Mendy, Ogier, Diallo, Seidu Midfielders Magnin, Berthomier, Khaoui, Gonalons, Baiye, Gastien, Jaby, Chader, Saračević, Bellache, Massolin, Türkmen Forwards Andrić, Allevinah, Rashani, Dossou, Diaby, Bela, Kyei

Clermont would likely rather forget about the 2021-22 campaign, where they dodged the bottom three by the skin of their teeth - but manager Pascal Gastien, a long-time hand at the club, will likely want his players to turn their pain into fuel for a drive up the table this term.

After all, in what was their first season in Ligue 1, they survived to make a sophomore campaign, and the only way now will be up for them and their modest ambitions - though they will have to play crafty to bring down the reigning champions, even on home soil.

Predicted Clermont starting XI: Djoco; Zeffane, Seidu, Ogier, Borges; Gonalons, Magnin; Dossou, Berthomeir, Rashani; Andric.

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Pereira, Vitinha, Wijnaldum, Sarabia, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Dina Ebimbe Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Kalimuendo, Messi, Ekitike

While the rest of Ligue 1 jerk into action this weekend, Paris Saint-Germain already have their season up and running - and have some silverware to show for it too, after they ran out heavy victors against Nantes in Israel to win the Trophée des Champions.

That is just a taster of what Christophe Galtier will likely bring to the club this year, in an unusual fusion of superstar players with a less-than-glamourous coach, despite the latter's success as a Ligue 1 victor just over a year ago at Lille - and they will hope to get their title defence up and running on the road with a win.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Last five results

Clermont results PSG results Toulouse 0-1 Clermont (Jul 30) PSG 4-0 Nantes (Jul 31) Clermont 2-0 Rodez (Jul 23) PSG 6-2 Gamba Osaka (Jul 25) Montpellier 0-2 Clermont (Jul 20) PSG 3-0 Urawa Red Diamonds (Jul 23) Clermont 1-3 Lens (Jul 16) PSG 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale (Jul 20) Clermont 4-2 UNFP (May 13) PSG 2-0 Quevilly-Rouen (Jul 15)

Head-to-head