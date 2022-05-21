Clermont Foot vs Lyon: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Clermont Foot and Lyon will meet on Saturday. While neither team has anything to play for, ending the season on a win would be a nice way to finish off the Ligue 1 campaign.

Watch Clermont vs Lyon on fuboTV (try for free)

It was a six-goal thriller when these sides met earlier in the season, but both will have an eye on victory this time around.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Clermont vs Lyon Date May 21, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS 7 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Clermont roster Goalkeepers Desmas, Margueron, Djoco Defenders Hountondji, Billong, N'Simba, Mendy, Albert, Zedadka, Ogier, Phojo, Mohamed, Seidu, Boit Midfielders Gnalega, Khaoui, Magnin, Berthomier, Rashani, Samed, Claricia, Busquets, Dossou, Gastien, Diaby, Jaby, Kamdem, Bellache Forwards Da Cunha, Allevinah, Hamel, Bayo, Maurer

Clermont Foot didn’t have a great season, but considering the team was getting routinely dominated by its opponents early in the season, finishing outside the relegation zone is a positive.

The team can’t finish worse than 17th and currently holds the 16th spot, with 36 points.

Clermont Foot is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Strasbourg. The team has been shut out in two of its last three matches, but sandwiched a 2-1 victory over Montpellier in between.

Predicted Clermont starting XI: N’Simba, Seidu, Billong, Zedadka, Gastien, Busquets, Allevinah, Khaoui, Da Cunha, Bayo; Djoco

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Barcola Defenders Diomande, Emerson, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrqiue, Dubois, Gusto, Da Silva, Boateng Midfielders Aouar, Paqueta, Faivre, Cherki, Reine-Adelaide, Mendes, Caqueret, Ndombele, Bonnet Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Kadewere, Keita, Tele, Sounni, Barcola

Lyon is finishing up a disappointing season. An eighth-place finish would be its worst since the 1995-96 season, when the team finished 11th.

The team could move up, but only to seventh. Lyon is eliminated from UEFA qualification.

Lyon’s last match was a 3-2 win over Nantes, with Moussa Dembele, Lucas Paquetá and Tete each scoring goals.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Emerson, Lukeba, Boateng, Gusto, Aouar, Mendes, Toko Ekambi, Paquetá, Tete, Dembélé; Lopes

Last five results

Clermont results Lyon results Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont (May 14) Lyon 3-2 Nantes (May 14) Clermont 2-1 Montpellier (May 8) Metz 3-2 Lyon (May 8) Brest 2-0 Clermont (May 1) Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1) Clermont 2-2 Angers (Apr 24) Lyon 5-2 Montpellier (Apr 23) Troyes 0-1 Clermont (Apr 20) Brest 2-1 Lyon (Apr 20)

Head-to-head