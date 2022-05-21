Clermont Foot vs Lyon: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Clermont Foot and Lyon will meet on Saturday. While neither team has anything to play for, ending the season on a win would be a nice way to finish off the Ligue 1 campaign.
It was a six-goal thriller when these sides met earlier in the season, but both will have an eye on victory this time around.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Clermont roster
|Goalkeepers
|Desmas, Margueron, Djoco
|Defenders
|Hountondji, Billong, N'Simba, Mendy, Albert, Zedadka, Ogier, Phojo, Mohamed, Seidu, Boit
|Midfielders
|Gnalega, Khaoui, Magnin, Berthomier, Rashani, Samed, Claricia, Busquets, Dossou, Gastien, Diaby, Jaby, Kamdem, Bellache
Forwards
|Da Cunha, Allevinah, Hamel, Bayo, Maurer
Clermont Foot didn’t have a great season, but considering the team was getting routinely dominated by its opponents early in the season, finishing outside the relegation zone is a positive.
The team can’t finish worse than 17th and currently holds the 16th spot, with 36 points.
Clermont Foot is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Strasbourg. The team has been shut out in two of its last three matches, but sandwiched a 2-1 victory over Montpellier in between.
Predicted Clermont starting XI: N’Simba, Seidu, Billong, Zedadka, Gastien, Busquets, Allevinah, Khaoui, Da Cunha, Bayo; Djoco
|Position
|Lyon roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lopes, Pollersbeck, Barcola
|Defenders
|Diomande, Emerson, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrqiue, Dubois, Gusto, Da Silva, Boateng
|Midfielders
|Aouar, Paqueta, Faivre, Cherki, Reine-Adelaide, Mendes, Caqueret, Ndombele, Bonnet
|Forwards
|Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Kadewere, Keita, Tele, Sounni, Barcola
Lyon is finishing up a disappointing season. An eighth-place finish would be its worst since the 1995-96 season, when the team finished 11th.
The team could move up, but only to seventh. Lyon is eliminated from UEFA qualification.
Lyon’s last match was a 3-2 win over Nantes, with Moussa Dembele, Lucas Paquetá and Tete each scoring goals.
Predicted Lyon starting XI: Emerson, Lukeba, Boateng, Gusto, Aouar, Mendes, Toko Ekambi, Paquetá, Tete, Dembélé; Lopes
Last five results
|Clermont results
|Lyon results
|Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont (May 14)
|Lyon 3-2 Nantes (May 14)
|Clermont 2-1 Montpellier (May 8)
|Metz 3-2 Lyon (May 8)
|Brest 2-0 Clermont (May 1)
|Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1)
|Clermont 2-2 Angers (Apr 24)
|Lyon 5-2 Montpellier (Apr 23)
|Troyes 0-1 Clermont (Apr 20)
|Brest 2-1 Lyon (Apr 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|8/22/2021
|Lyon 3-3 Clermont
|3/1/2005
|Clermont 1 (5)-(4) 1 Lyon