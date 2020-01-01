Chukwueze’s Villarreal share spoils with Real Valladolid

The 20-year-old came on as a second-half substitute as the Yellow Submarine settled for a point at the Estadio José Zorrilla

Samuel Chuekwueze was on parade for in their 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid in Saturday's fixture.

The Super Eagles forward started on the bench for Javi Calleja's side but later came on to make his 22nd league appearance of the season in the encounter.

Chukwueze was introduced for Paco Alcacer in the 72nd minute but could not add to his tally of three league goals this campaign, with his last league effort coming against back in November.

Gerard Moreno's 54th-minute equaliser cancelled out Ruben Alcaraz's first-half opener as both team shared the spoils in Valladolid.

Villarreal are seventh in La Liga table with 35 points after 23 matches, a point adrfit of the qualification spot.

They host at Estadio de la Cerámica for their next league outing on February 15.