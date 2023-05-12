Chris Armas reveals Harry Maguire & 'bunch of guys' at Man Utd gave him big hugs as he opens up on exit after Ted Lasso jibes

Chris Armas has opened up on his exit from Manchester United and the ‘Ted Lasso’ jibes that followed him around during a stint at Old Trafford.

American coach worked alongside Rangnick

Tough time for all concerned at Old Trafford

Has since spent time at Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? The American coach formed part of Ralf Rangnick’s coaching team when the Red Devils sent out an SOS call on the back of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal in December 2021. It did not take long for reports of unfortunate nicknames on the training ground to start filtering out of Manchester, but Armas claims to have enjoyed his time working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co - with many senior stars holding him in high regard. He discovered as much when facing United with Leeds in February 2023, with Harry Maguire among those to seek out a reunion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Armas has told The Athletic: “I would say my time in England was a positive. It was well-received by so many people in and around where I lived and inside the clubs, and that’s what meant more to me than some things that were written at the time.

“It was amazing to get back there with Leeds to play against Man U. When a dozen players, staff, they’re waiting for me after the game in the tunnel to say hello — Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, a bunch of guys, Victor (Lindelof), big hugs all around. And again, that means more to me than anything else because you realise your time there was, yes, it’s about wins and losses, for sure, it’s about growing, but it’s about the connections, always.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Armas left United in May 2022 and linked up with Leeds just 12 days before fellow countryman Jesse Marsch was sacked, with his time in England not playing out as planned despite delivering more useful experience.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Armas was always eager to steer away from the Ted Lasso claims, with Marsch facing similar taunts during his reign at Leeds, and he is now mulling over what to do next having already worked as a head coach in his own right at MLS sides the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.