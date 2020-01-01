Choupo-Moting grabs brace on Bayern Munich debut against Duren

The Cameroon international announced his arrival at Allianz Arena in style, scoring twice against the Blue and Yellow

Eric Choupo-Moting scored a brace on his debut in their 3-0 victory over Duren in Thursday’s Cup tie.

The 31-year-old teamed up with the Bavarians earlier this month after turning down a chance to extend his stay with French champions .

The forward spent two years with PSG and delivered impressive performances for the club, including his fine showings against in the , where he inspired his side to the quarter-finals, scoring the match-winning goal in the encounter.

Choupo-Moting was left out of ’s international friendly against to enable him to adapt at his new clubs.

The centre-forward was handed a starting role against the Blue and Yellow and wasted no time to announce himself in with his display at Allianz Arena.

The Cameroon international combined well with French-born Senegalese forward Bouna Sarr, who also arrived at Allianz Arena this summer, to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Thomas Mueller doubled Bayern Munich lead before Choupo-Moting sealed the victory with his second in the encounter.

The centre-forward fired home a superb effort past goalkeeper Kevin Jackmuth after benefitting from another Sarr assist.

Choupo-Moting was then replaced by Jann-Fiete Arp in the 77th minute of the encounter after inspiring the Hans-Dieter Flick’s men to a fine start in the tournament.

The attacker will hope to continue his outstanding displays when Bayern take on Arminia Bielefeld in their next game on Saturday.

Choupo-Moting had previously played for Hamburger, 05, 04 and before joining PSG, where he won two league titles, Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue before leaving the club.

The attacker will hope to help the Champions League winners and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich win more laurels in the 2020-21 campaign.