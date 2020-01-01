Choupo-Moting benched, Gueye starts as PSG face Colley’s Atalanta
Idrissa Gueye will start for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Ebrima Colley’s Atalanta.
The French side must beat the Italians to reach the competition’s last four, and manager Thomas Tuchel will be relying on the combo of Gueye, Ander Herrera and Marquinhos to hold sway in the Parisians’ midfield.
The starting XI 🆚 @Atalanta_BC

Meanwhile, Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be starting the encounter billed for Estadio da Luz as a substitute.
Gambia international midfielder Colley did not make Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting XI and he is expected to make a substitute appearance as the Goddess eye a place in the Champions League semis.
La nostra formazione!
Here's your #StartingXI to face PSG!

Gasperini made two changes from the Atalanta side which was beaten by Inter Milan in their final Serie A game of the season, with goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who suffered an injury last time out, and right wing-back Timothy Castagne dropping out.
Winners of this tie will tackle either RB Leipzig or Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid for a place in the final that will be played on August 23 in Lisbon.