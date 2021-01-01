Choupo-Moting: Bayern Munich star equals personal best against Bayer Leverkusen

The Cameroonian striker continued his notable scoring form on Tuesday as the Bavarians strolled past Hannes Wolf's Die Werkself

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has equalled his personal best in terms of goal return as Bayern Munich secured a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday evening.

His seventh-minute strike against Die Werkself means he has now scored in three consecutive games in all competitions for the second time in his career.

3 – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored in three consecutive games in all competitions for the second time in his career (before in March 2014). Run. #FCBB04 | @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/ctIHIer3iC — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 20, 2021

The 32-year-old began this notable run in a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, following it up in a league outing versus Wolfsburg before his recent effort against Hannes Wolf's side.

The last time he achieved this was in March 2014 during his spell at Mainz 05. There, he scored in successive games - Bayer Leverkusen (March 1, 2014), Hertha Berlin (March 9, 2014) and Hoffenheim (March 15, 2014).

With Poland ace Robert Lewandowski still out injured, Choupo-Moting spearheaded the Bavarians’ attack while relying on support from Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller.

As it proved a rewarding start for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men, they took an early lead courtesy of the former Stoke City and Schalke 04 man.

David Alaba floated a lovely cross from the left towards Muller at the back post, who diverted it at goal on the volley but was denied by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

The ball rebounded to Choupo-Moting in the middle, and he took one touch to keep it airborne before smacking a volley at goal that deflected in off Sven Bender.

Six minutes later, Joshua Kimmich doubled the advantage for the hosts after blasting past Hradecky following Daley Sinkgraven’s failure to deal with a cross inside the Leverkusen area.

With no goals in the remaining part of the game, the Allianz Arena giants earned their 22nd win of the 2020-21 campaign, while their visitors paid for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Choupo-Moting – who now boasts of three league goals in 20 games so far – was in action from start to finish. On the opposing side, Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba played every minute for the visiting side.

Having garnered 71 points from 30 matches to lead the Bundesliga log, Bayern Munich continue their chase for a 31st league diadem when they travel to the Opel Arena on April 24. There, they will take on Bo Svensson's Mainz.