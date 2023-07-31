Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City and Chivas Guadalajara return to Leagues Cup action on Monday when they meet at Children's Mercy Park. After losing their group openers, both teams will be trying to get the desired outcome and qualify for the playoffs.

Sporting Kansas City were denied a dream start to the 2023 Leagues Cup as they were defeated on penalties by FC Cincinnati on July 24 following a thrilling 3-3 draw in normal time. Sporting Kansas now returns home, where they have gone unbeaten in six of their past eight games, winning five and drawing one.

Guadalajara, like Monday's hosts, was defeated 3-1 by Cincinnati in their Leagues Cup opening on July 28. Prior to it, the Mexican team had a three-game winning streak, including a 2-0 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao on July 16.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Jul 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Chivas and Sporting Kansas City face off on July 31 at Children's Mercy Park.

How to watch Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Chivas and Sporting Kansas City can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Jonathan Padilla, who scored in both of their previous league matches, will surely retain his place on the left wing. He is off to a great start and will hope to keep adding goals to the bag. Ronaldo Cisneros will start tonight having been in good form off the bench.

Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Calderon; Guzman, Beltran; Brizuela, R. Cisneros, Padilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jimenez, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Mayorga, Mier, Calderon Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Vega, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Beltran, Cisneros, Gonzalez, Torres, Munoz Forwards: Rios, Juan Macias, Marin, R. Cisneros, Padilla

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with twelve goals to his name in all competitions.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.

