Chivas vs Leon: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Last season's Apertura victors have made a sturdy start to the latest tournament but face a tough test in the shape of Guadalajara

Leon will seek to make it five wins in a row across all competitions when they face Chivas at Estadio Akron in Liga MX this week.

Watch Chivas vs Leon on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Last season's Apertura victors have made a strong start to the latest tournament but face a tough test in the shape of Guadalajara, who themselves are out to move up the table.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Chivas vs Leon Date August 18, 2021 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBC Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Chivas roster Goalkeepers Gudino, Rodriguez, Jimenez Defenders Mayorga, Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas, Ponce, Mier, Aguayo, Calderon, Chiquete Midfielders Molina, Brizuela, Sanchez, Angulo, Beltran, Torres, Flores, Carlos Cisneros, Magana, Hernandez, Organista Forwards Huerta, Antuna, Zaldivar, Vega, Godinez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Peralta

Having held last season's Clausura runners-up Santos Laguna to a hard-earned point over the weekend, Victor Manuel Vucetich will be determined for Guadalajara to find a first win since July.

Alexis Vega picked up a post-Tokyo 2020 start in that goalless game and is likely to keep his spot in attack, with the hosts set to retain the 4-4-2 formation they fielded on the road.

Predicted Chivas starting XI: Rodriguez; Sanchez, Briseno, Olivas, Mayorga; Antuna, Torres, Flores, Molina, Carlos Cisneros; Vega, Zaldivar.

Position Leon roster Goalkeepers Blanco, Cota, Vazquez, Aguilar Defenders Buron, Mosquera, Navarro, Tesillo, Barreiro, R. Gonzalez, O. Rodriguez, P. Hernandez, J. Gonzalez Midfielders J. Rodriguez, Montes, E. Hernandez, Meneses, Diaz, Colombatto, Fernandez, Ambriz, Ramirez, Zamudio, Rangel, Morales Forwards Davila, Mena, Ormeno, Gigliotti, Leon

Since that opening weekend humbling against Pachuca, Leon have not looked back once, with their Leagues Cup demolition of Sporting Kansas City an early-season highlight.

Ariel Holan will hope they can deliver more of the same as they look to further consolidate their place among the frontrunners, with Víctor Davila and Angel Mena set to lead the line once more.

Predicted Leon starting XI: Cota; Mosquera, R. Gonzalez, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez; Fernandez, J. Rodriguez, Colombatto; Mena, Davila, E. Hernandez.

Last five results

Chivas results Leon results Santos Laguna 0-0 Chivas (Aug 15) Leon 3-0 Mazatlan (Aug 14) Chivas 2-2 Juarez (Aug 7) Sporting Kansas City 1-6 Leon (Aug 10) Puebla 0-2 Chivas (Jul 30) Queretaro 0-1 Leon (Aug 5) Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis (Jul 24) Leon 2-1 Tijuana (Jul 31) Pachuca 1-3 Chivas (Jul 15) Pachuca 4-0 Leon (Jul 24)

Head-to-head