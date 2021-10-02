Chivas vs Atlas: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Chivas and Atlas will look to snatch more than just local bragging rights against each other when the pair meet in the Clasico Tapatío at Estadio Akron in Liga MX this weekend.

The two local rivals are firmly in the hunt for a reclassification finish, but Guadalajara know they will have their work cut out against La Furia, six places above them in the table.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chivas roster Goalkeepers Gudino, Rodriguez, Jimenez Defenders Mayorga, Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas, Ponce, Sanchez, Mier, Aguayo, Calderon Midfielders Molina, Brizuela, Angulo, Beltran, Torres, Flores, Carlos Cisneros Forwards Huerta, Antuna, Zaldivar, Vega, Godinez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Peralta

Marcelo Michel Leano hasn't seen his side string together a consistent run of results for quite a while now, but that lack of form does not mean they will fold easily against their rivals.

Defeat against Queretaro has left them looking to get back into the swing of winning things again, with Alexis Vega back fit and firing after his injury layoff.

Predicted Chivas starting XI: Gudino; Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas, Mayorga; Beltran, Flores, Antuna, Angulo, Calderon; Vega.

Position Atlas roster Goalkeepers Hernandes, Vargas Defenders Nervo, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Barbossa, Chala, Gomez, Vazquez, Angulo Midfielders Zaldivar, Maroni, Garnica, Marquez, Ortega, Rocha Forwards Furch, Torres, Troyansky, Trejo, Quinones, Herrera

Diego Cocca will be more than aware that, despite a superior league standing, he needs to buck a derby trend that has seen La Furia go winless in this clash since 2018.

Gonzalo Maroni and Julio Furch will both be looking for recalls after coming off the bench last time around against Puebla.

Predicted Leon starting XI: Vargas; Barbossa, Santamaria, Nervo, Angulo; Zaldivar, Rocha, Herrera; Maroni, Furch, Trejo.

Last five results

Chivas results Atlas results Queretaro 1-0 Chivas (Sep 29) Atlas 0-1 Puebla (Sep 28) Chivas 0-0 Club America (Sep 25) Atlas 2-0 Leon (Sep 25) Chivas 1-0 Pachuca (Sep 18) Necaxa 0-3 Atlas (Sep 17) UNAM 0-0 Chivas (Sep 12) Atlas 2-1 Monterrey (Sep 11) Chivas 2-1 Necaxa (Aug 28) Tigres 1-1 Atlas (Aug 28)

Head-to-head