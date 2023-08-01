China PR Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between China PR and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will be looking to maintain their winning run in Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup when they face China Women at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Tuesday.

The Lionesses are currently the group favourites to qualify for the round of 16 after 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark, while the Asian giants are at risk of their record of a 100% appearance at the tournament knockouts being brought to an end.

As such, the best chance for Shui Qingxia's side to book their spot in the next stage would be a win against England.

On the other hand, Sarina Weigman will know well a point is enough but would rather look to progress with a perfect record, while a defeat can possibly result in an exit.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

China Women vs England Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:Aug 1, 2023
Kick-off time:7 am EDT
Venue:Hindmarsh Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between China PR and England is scheduled for August 1, 2023, at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

It will kick off at 7 am US in the United States (US).

How to watch China Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV, and is available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

China Women team news

Zhang Rui is suspended after the midfielder was sent off in the Haiti win, as Zhang Xin is likely to make her way back into the XI alongside Lingwei Yao and Lina Yang.

Also likely to be handed a start after coming off the bench and converting the penalty against Haiti, Shuang Wang may replace Chengshu Wu on the right flank.

China Women possible XI: Yu; Mengwen, Shanshan, Wei, Qiaozhu; Lingwei, Lina; Shuang, Xin, Linyan; Jiahui.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Yu, Huan, Hongyan
Defenders:Mengwen, Jiaxing, Linlin, Haiyan, Wei, Qiaozhu, Chen
Midfielders:Xin, Mengyu, Lina, Lingwel, Chengshu, Linyan, Yasha
Forwards:Shuang, Shanshan, Jiahul, Jiali, Yuyi

England Women team news

Although Weigman has remained tight-lipped on Keira Walsh's availability following the midfielder's injury in the win over Denmark, the midfielder should be ruled out for the tie.

With Walsh doubtful for the rest of the tournament, too, GOAL has opined that Jordan Nobbs deserves a chance, but Laura Coombs is expected to step in as the former's replacement.

Meanwhile, Lauren James should lead the line of attack alongside Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Coombs, Stanway, Toone; Kelly, James, Russo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
Defenders:Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter
Midfielders:Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem
Forwards:James, Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 23, 2015China Women 2-1 England WomenFriendlies Women
April 10, 2015England Women 2-1 China WomenFriendlies Women

