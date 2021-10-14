Chile vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Chile hosts Venezuela in 2022 World Cup qualifying, hoping to pick up maximum points against the South American strugglers.
After winning its last game, Chile sits five points outside the inter-confederation play-off spot in CONMEBOL, but has a favourable fixture against 10th place Venezuela.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Chile vs Venezuela
|Date
|October 14, 2021
|Times
|8pm ET, 5pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network 3
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Chile roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bravo, Arias, Castellon
|Defenders
|Medel, Isla, Maripan, Roco, P Diaz, Vegas, N Diaz
|Midfielders
|Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar, Jimenez, Valdes, Baeza, Alarcon, Galdames, Nunez, Montecinos
|Forwards
|Sanchez, Sagal, Meneses, Mora, Palacios, Brereton Diaz
Chile bounced back from a defeat to Peru with a 2-0 win over Paraguay in its last game with Blackburn's Ben Brereton opening the scoring.
The Stoke-born forward is expected to start up front again, but Chile will be without midfielder Charles Aranguiz who was sent off against Paraguay.
Predicted Chile starting XI: Bravo; Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Vegas; Nunez, Vidal, Pulgar, Meneses; Brereton Diaz, Sanchez.
|Position
|Venezuela roster
|Goalkeepers
|Farinez, Graterol, Romero
|Defenders
|Rosales, Hernandez, Chancellor, Ferraresi, A Martinez, Gonzalez, Carrillo, Mejias, Bonilla, Makoun
|Midfielders
|Rincon, Moreno, Machis, Soltedo, Penaranda, Casseres, J Martinez, Manzano, Castillo, Bello
|Forwards
|Aristeguieta, Cordova, J Hurtado, Ramirez, B Hurtado
Eduard Bello scored his first international goal for Venezuela in its 2-1 win over Ecuador, which was only Venezuela's second win of the campaign.
As a result, it only has seven points so far in qualifying, but still has a very slim chance of climbing the table if it can pick up three points against Chile.
Predicted Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; Hernandez, A Martinez, Ferraresi, O Gonzalez; Rincon, J Martinez; Bello, Machis, Penaranda; Ramirez.
Last five results
|Chile results
|Venezuela results
|Chile 2-0 Paraguay (Oct 10)
|Venezuela 2-1 Ecuador (Oct 10)
|Peru 2-0 Chile (Oct 7)
|Venezuela 1-3 Brazil (Oct 7)
|Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 9)
|Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela (Sep 9)
|Ecuador 0-0 Chile (Sep 5)
|Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Sep 5)
|Chile 0-1 Brazil (Sep 2)
|Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 2)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/17/2020
|Venezuela 2-1 Chile
|3/29/2017
|Chile 3-1 Venezuela
|3/26/2016
|Venezuela 1-4 Chile
|11/14/2014
|Chile 5-0 Venezuela
|9/6//2013
|Chile 3-0 Venezuela