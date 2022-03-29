Chile vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chile is set to take on Uruguay on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. As of game time, Uruguay has clinched a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Chile is still holding onto hope of making the inter-confederation playoff, though that will only happen with a win.

This is the second meeting of these teams during this World Cup qualifying cycle, with the first coming back in October of 2020, when Uruguay came away with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Maxi Gomez.

Ahead of the World Cup qualifier, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Chile vs Uruguay Date March 29, 2022 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Bravo, Cortes, Lopez, Perez Defenders Medel, Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Roco, Vegas, Suazo, Kuscevic Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Fuenzalida, Pulgar, Valdes, Baeza, Nunez, Pavaz, Parra Forwards Sanchez, Vargas, Meneses, Brereton Diaz, Montecinos, Morales, Davila, Fernandez

La Roja has made nine World Cup appearances, but it’s not looking great for the nation in its attempt to make a 10th. Losses in three of its last four qualifying matches has put Chile in a hole.

Manager Martin Lasarte, who is from Uruguay, now has four wins in his 14 games as the head of the team.

Alexis Sanchez has been the top performer for Chile during this event, scoring five goals. The Inter forward has now scored 48 international goals for his nation.

Chile is in a must-win position on Tuesday and will also need losses by Peru and Colombia.

Projected Chile starting XI: Bravo; Medel, Roco, Diaz, Aranguiz; Vidal, Baeza, Suazo, Isla; Vargas, Sanchez.

Position Uruguay roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Rochet, Sosa, De Amores Defenders Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, D. Suarez, Olivera, Vina, Coates, Caceres, Cabrera Midfielders Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Torreira, Valverde, Diaz Forwards Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez, Gomez, Torres, Cavani, Rossi

La Celeste has already locked in a spot in the 2022 World Cup, which will make this the fourth World Cup in a row that the team has qualified for. Its best result during this run was a fourth-place finish in South Africa back in 2010.

The recent results for Uruguay have varied wildly. The team ended 2021 with four consecutive losses and just one total goal in those four contests. But in 2022, the team has won all three matches it has played.

Luis Suarez is tied for third in this tournament in goals with seven. Giorgian de Arrascaeta has added in five goals.

Projected Uruguay starting XI: Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Olivera, Araujo; Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, Suárez.

Last five results

Chile results Uruguay results Brazil 4-0 Chile (Mar 24) Uruguay 1-0 Peru (Mar 24) Bolivia 2–3 Chile (Feb 1) Uruguay 4-1 Venezuela (Feb 1) Chile 1–2 Argentina (Jan 27) Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay (Jan 27) El Salvador 0–1 Chile (Dec 11 2021) Bolivia 3-0 Uruguay (Nov 16 2021) Mexico 2–2 Chile (Dec 8 2021) Uruguay 0-1 Argentina (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head