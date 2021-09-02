Chile vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2021 Copa America runners-up travel to Santiago without some key players, who were forced to stay at home with their clubs

Brazil resumes its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with an away game against Chile in Santiago.

Watch Chile vs Brazil on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The two teams have already faced off this year at the 2021 Copa America, when Brazil won 1-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to a goal from Paqueta

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Chile vs Brazil Date September 2, 2021 Times 9pm ET, 6pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Networks fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Bravo, Arias, Castellon Defenders Medel, Isla, Mena, Maripan, Roco, P Diaz, Vegas, N Diaz, Huerta Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar, Jimenez, Valdes, Baeza, Alarcon, Galdames, Allende, Nunez Forwards Vargas, Meneses, Palacios, Morales, Valencia

Chile's all-time top scorer and appearance leader Alexis Sanchez is not in the Chile squad, having stayed in Milan with Inter to nurse a calf injury.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Francisco Sierralta have also not traveled due to the United Kingdom's restrictions on overseas travel due to Covid-19.

Inter Miami striker Robbie Robinson received his first call-up to the Chile squad, but the American-born 22-year-old was forced to withdraw through injury.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar; Jimenez; Meneses, Vargas.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Weverton, Everson, Santos Defenders Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Militao, Arana, Verissimo Midfielders Casemiro, Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Edenilson, Gerson Forwards Neymar, Hulk, Gabriel Barbosa, Vinicius Jr, Cunha

Brazil has been hit harder than Chile by the United Kingdom's coronavirus restrictions, with captain Thiago Silva, goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson, as well as forwards Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus not able to join up with the squad.

This has allowed head coach Tite to introduce some new faces onto the roster, including Benfica's Guilherme Arana, Marseille's Gerson and new Atletico Madrid signing Matheus Cunha.

The main talking point is the return of 35-year-old Hulk, who has not featured for Brazil since 2016.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Weverton; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Militao, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Ribeiro, Paqueta, Neymar; Barbosa.

Last five results

Chile results Brazil results Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2) Brazil 0-1 Argentina (Jul 10) Chile 0-2 Paraguay (Jun 24) Brazil 1-0 Peru (Jul 5) Uruguay 1-1 Chile (Jun 21) Brazil 1-0 Chile (Jul 2) Chile 1-0 Bolivia (Jun 18) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (Jun 27) Argentina 1-1 Chile (Jun 14) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (Jun 23)

Head-to-head