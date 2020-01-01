Chiesa should think twice before leaving Fiorentina – Diamanti

The Serie A club's CEO Joe Barone said on Monday that several English clubs are "knocking at the door" to sign the 22-year-old

Federico Chiesa should think twice before leaving amid growing speculation over his future, according to Alessandro Diamanti.

Chiesa is a player in demand following his exploits for Fiorentina. and are reportedly interested, as well as Premier League giants and .

The 22-year-old international, who emerged from Fiorentina's youth system in 2016, had managed six goals and three assists in 23 appearances prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting the season.

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has already said he is open to selling Chiesa if the forward wants to leave the Viola, yet Diamanti has some advice for his countryman.

Ex-Italy international Diamanti, who played for Fiorentina across two loan spells and is now captain of A-League side Western United in , told Stats Perform: "If I were Chiesa I would think twice before leaving Fiorentina.

"Commisso came with a lot of enthusiasm and plan and if I were Federico Chiesa I would think twice before leaving this Fiorentina with a new ownership."

American billionaire Commisso completed his takeover prior to the 2019-20 season, buying Fiorentina from the Della Valle family, having failed to land a controlling stake in Serie A rivals .

Commisso's arrival led to the signing of high-profile free agent and former star Franck Ribery but it has been a topsy-turvy campaign in Florence.

Fiorentina sacked head coach Vincenzo Montella in December and the team were 13th, five points above the relegation zone before the season was suspended.

"It is always hard [at the beginning]," Diamanti, who has also played for West Ham, , , and Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande, said. "You risk to make a bit of confusion.

"He [Commisso] invested a lot, brought in many players. They had some problems despite the good start and were forced to sack the manager.

"So far this first season has been tough although the league isn't over yet. It has been tough, but you can see they laid the foundations for the future."