Chiellini hails Ronaldo as a 'deity' after impressive first season at Juventus

The Portuguese has helped fill the void left by Gianluigi Buffon's departure from the Allianz Stadium, according to the Bianconeri captain

Giorgio Chiellini has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as "a deity" who has helped cope with Gianluigi Buffon's departure last year.

The Bianconeri pulled off a coup in July when they lured five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo to Turin after nine trophy-laden years with .

Ronaldo scored 21 goals in 31 games in his first season in Serie A as Juve retained the Scudetto, while the 34-year-old Portuguese also netted six times during the team's run to the quarter-finals.

Article continues below

The Bianconeri suffered defeat against in the last eight, which ruined their hopes of winning a first European crown since 1996.

Chiellini feels Juve needed a player of Ronaldo's stature after Buffon departed for , ending a 17-year stay in Turin.

"He is a deity, a superior entity," Chiellini told Tuttosport.

"It was very important to fill the void that Gigi left.

Very happy to win the second trophie for @juventusfc and my first championship! #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/CPWToe8JiJ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2019

"Cristiano was an example for everyone, with his dedication to work. He integrated perfectly into the city."

Though Massimiliano Allegri guided Juventus to an eighth successive Serie A title, it was announced last week that he was leaving the club having won the Scudetto in each of his five campaigns at the helm.

Given that success, Chiellini would not be surprised to see the 51-year-old return to the Allianz Stadium in the future.

"He probably did something unrepeatable," Chiellini added.

"That's why I wouldn't be surprised to see him again at Juve in a few years.

"The love that Max has for Juventus and vice versa is so great that tomorrow they can be found again quietly."