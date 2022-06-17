Chicago Fire vs D.C. United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both sides are in need of a good result as they prepare to square off each other in a summer weekend clash

The Chicago Fire are set to take on D.C. United on Saturday in an MLS encounter, as they look to kickstart their seasons back into top gear.

Having struggled to find form across May, both teams will hope their return to domestic action after a break to match the European off-season yields rewards when they face each other

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chicago roster Goalkeepers Slonina, Richey, Brady Defenders Sekulic, Bornstein, Czichos, Navarro, Espinoza, Omsberg, Pineda, Teran, Burks, Reynolds II Midfielders Shaqiri, Herbers, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas, Monis, Gutierrez Forwards Torres, Offor, Przybylko, Duran, Rodriguez, Bezerra, Ivanov

Just one point in their last six games has left the Fire looking at a tough battle to make the postseason - but if anything, that will drive them on further to succeed in finally nabbing a long-awaited victory this weekend.

This could well be one of the final games for highly-rated goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina before a big transfer is finalized, with the shot-stopper widely expected to head to Europe during the coming weeks even if a loan back to MLS remains a possibility.

Projected Chicago Fire FC starting XI: Slonina; M. Navarro, Czichos, Teran, Sekulic; Gimenez, F, Navarro; Mueller, Shaqiri, Offor; Przybylko

Position D.C. United roster Goalkeepers Romo, Kempin, Hamid, Zamudio Defenders Samake, Odoi-Atsem, Hines-Ike, Smith, Najar, Birnbaum, Sargis, Pines, Gressel, Greene, Hope-Gund, Alfaro, Guediri Midfielders Canouse, Durkin, Flores, Skundrich, Djeffal, Garay, Hopkins, Nyeman, Ku-Dipietro, Freeman, Landry Forwards Estrada, Kamara, Fountas, Perez, Smith, Robertha, Yow, Liadi

D.C. have struggled for traction during the shift into the summer months, with just two points from their last five games.

But if the winds of change are hanging in the air, perhaps they can make it stick with a result on the road against the Fire.

Projected D.C. United starting XI: Hamid; Sargis, Birnbaum, Alfaro; B. Smith, Djeffal, Skundrich, Gressel; Fountas, Kamara, Flores

Last five results

Chicago results D.C. United results Toronto 3-2 Chicago Fire (May 28) New York Red Bulls 4-1 D.C. United (May 28) New York City 1–0 Chicago Fire (May 22) D.C. United 2-2 Toronto (May 21) New York Red Bulls 3-3 Chicago Fire (May 18) D.C. United 0-2 New York City (May 18) Chicago Fire 1-2 Cincinnati (May 14) Inter Miami 2-2 D.C. United (May 14) Atlanta United 4–1 Chicago Fire (May 7) D.C. United 0-3 New York Red Bulls (May 10)

Head-to-head