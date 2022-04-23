Chicago Fire vs Minnesota United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chicago Fire FC is set to take on Minnesota United FC on Saturday in an MLS match. Minnesota sits seventh in the Western Conference standings, while Chicago is in the same position in the Eastern Conference.

These two sides played a preseason match in January, with the sides drawing 0-0. The last regular-season meeting of these teams was in November 2020, when the sides drew 2-2.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chicago roster Goalkeepers Slonina, Richey, Brady Defenders Sekulic, Bornstein, Czichos, Navarro, Espinoza, Omsberg, Pineda, Teran, Burks, Reynolds II Midfielders Shaqiri, Herbers, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas, Monis, Gutierrez Forwards Torres, Offor, Przybylko, Duran, Rodriguez, Bezerra, Ivanov

Chicago is coming off of a 0-0 draw against the LA Galaxy, with neither team having a single shot on target in the match. Overall, Chicago’s offense is struggling, with no goals over its last three MLS matches.

The team has scored just five goals all season, the fewest in MLS, but it’s also only allowed two goals so far, the best mark in the MLS. No other team has allowed fewer than four goals.

Kacper Przybylko is the only Chicago player with more than one goal this season, as he’s scored a pair of them.

Projected Chicago Fire FC starting XI: Espinoza, Pineda, Omsberg, Sekuliv, Navarro, Giménez, Bornstein, Gutiérrez, Ivanov, Przybylko; Slonina

Position Minnesota roster Goalkeepers Miller, Dick, St. Clair, Emmings Defenders Montgomery, Dibassy, Kallman, Boxall, Metanire, Padelford, Taylor, Kibunguchy, Gasper, Fisher, Lawrence Midfielders Hayes, Rosales, Reynoso, Hansen, Lod, Trapp, Hunou, Jackson, Dotson, Arriaga Forwards Fragapane, Amarilla, Oluwaseyi, Danladi, Hlongwane, McMaster, Weah

Minnesota is coming off of a 3-1 victory over Colorado in its most recent MLS match, with Bakaye Dibassy, Robin Lod and Abu Danladi each scoring goals in the match. The team recorded the win despite having fewer shots and shots on target.

That scoring outburst represented 37.5% of the team’s total scoring this season, as the club has scored just eight goals overall. Adrian Heath’s squad has a plus-two goal differential.

Lod currently shares the team lead in goals with Luis Amarilla with two apiece.

Projected Minnesota United FC starting XI: Dotson, Boxall, Dibassy, Lawrence, Arriaga, Trapp, Lod, Reynoso, Fragapane, Amarilla; Clair

Last five results

Chicago results Minnesota results Chicago Fire 2 (4)-(5) 2 Union Omaha (Apr 19) Forward Madison 0-2 Minnesota United (Apr 20) Chicago Fire 0 0 LA Galaxy (Apr 16) Minnesota United 3-1 Colorado Rapids (Apr 16) Orlando City SC 1-0 Chicago Fire (Apr 9) Austin FC 1-0 Minnesota United (Apr 10) Chicago Fire 0-0 FC Dallas (Apr 2) Minnesota United 1-2 Seattle Sounders (Apr 2) Chicago Fire 3-1 Sporting Kansas City (Mar 19) Minnesota United 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes (Mar 19)

Head-to-head