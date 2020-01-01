Chelsea's Kante injured in first 10 minutes of Man Utd clash

The France international could not continue after going down following an off-the-ball incident

have suffered a potentially massive blow as N'Golo Kante walked off the pitch in the first ten minutes of Monday's clash against with an injury.

The international midfielder went down off the ball and immediately called for treatment from the Blues medical team.

It was not immediately obvious whether the injury was caused by a challenge or if he had strained a muscle, but it soon became clear that the 28-year-old was unable to continue.

He was able to get to his feet and make his way off the pitch, albeit gingerly, before being replaced by Mason Mount.

Blues boss Frank Lampard will desperately hope the injury is not too serious as his side have a number of key matches scheduled in the next two weeks.

They face in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting in the on February 25. They then travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth back in the Premier League on Saturday, February 29 before an fifth round clash with three days later.

More to follow...