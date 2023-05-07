Chelsea Women vs Everton Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Chelsea are set to take on Everton in a Women's Super League clash on Sunday at Kingsmeadow.
It's a must-win game for Chelsea who are four points behind league leaders Manchester United with two games in hand. They are currently third on the league table with 43 points from 17 matches.
Meanwhile, Everton are on the back of a 3-2 win over Reading and will hope to get at least a point against the giants in a tough away fixture. They are currently sixth in the league and will want to collect as many points as possible from their final few games and end the season on a high.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch Chelsea women vs Everton women on TV in the US as well as how to stream it live online.
Chelsea Women vs Everton Women kick-off time
|Game:
|Chelsea Women vs Everton Women
|Date:
|May 7, 2023
|Kick-off:
|1.45pm EDT
|Venue:
|Kingsmeadow
It will kick off at 1.45am EDT in the USA.
How to watch Chelsea Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|N/A
In the United States (USA), the game is not being broadcast.
Team newsGetty Images
Chelsea Women team news & squad
Chelsea's Millie Bright, Kadiesha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova are set to miss the match due to injuries while Fran Kirby remains a long-term absentee.
Meanwhile, Pernille Harder has returned to the squad after a long injury lay-off and is likely to be included in Chelsea's matchday squad.
Chelsea possible XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Fleming, Kerr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Musovic, Berger, Orman
|Defenders
|Carter, Perisset, Eriksson, Mjelde, Charles, Abdullina
|Midfielders
|Ingle, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert, Harder, Cankovic, Akpan
|Forwards
|James, Kerr, Kaneryd
Everton Women team news & squad
Everton boss Brian Sorensen confirmed that defender Gabby George is out for the season with a hamstring injury.
Dutch international striker Katja Snoeijs who has scored thrice in Everton's last two games will start upfront for he Toffees.
Everton possible XI: Brosnan; Hope, Finnigan, Bjorn, Sevecke; K. Holmgaard, Wheeler, Bennison; Sorensen, Park, Snoeijs
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Ramsey, Brosnan
|Defenders
|Veje, Sevecke, Bjorn, Finnigan, Maier, S. Holmgaard, Stenevik
|Midfielders
|Wheeler, Christiansen, Bennison, Hope, Galli, K. Holmgaard
|Forwards
|Duggan, Park, Sorensen, Beever-Jones, Snoejis
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|October 2022
|Everton 1-3 Chelsea
|Women's League Cup
|March 2022
|Everton 0-3 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|September 2021
|Chelsea 4-0 Everton
|Women's League Cup
|May 2021
|Chelsea 3-0 Everton
|Women's FA Cup
|March 2021
|Everton 0-3 Chelsea
|Women's Super League