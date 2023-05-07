Chelsea Women vs Everton Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

GOAL
|
Chelsea Women 2022-23Getty
Women's Super LeagueChelseaChelsea vs EvertonEverton

How to watch Chelsea and Everton in Women's Super League in the US as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are set to take on Everton in a Women's Super League clash on Sunday at Kingsmeadow.

It's a must-win game for Chelsea who are four points behind league leaders Manchester United with two games in hand. They are currently third on the league table with 43 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Everton are on the back of a 3-2 win over Reading and will hope to get at least a point against the giants in a tough away fixture. They are currently sixth in the league and will want to collect as many points as possible from their final few games and end the season on a high.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch Chelsea women vs Everton women on TV in the US as well as how to stream it live online.

Chelsea Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

Game:Chelsea Women vs Everton Women
Date:May 7, 2023
Kick-off:1.45pm EDT
Venue:Kingsmeadow

The Women's Super League game between Chelsea and Everton is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Kingsmeadow.

It will kick off at 1.45am EDT in the USA.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
U.S.N/AN/A

In the United States (USA), the game is not being broadcast.

Team news

Millie Bright Chelsea womenGetty Images

Chelsea Women team news & squad

Chelsea's Millie Bright, Kadiesha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova are set to miss the match due to injuries while Fran Kirby remains a long-term absentee.

Meanwhile, Pernille Harder has returned to the squad after a long injury lay-off and is likely to be included in Chelsea's matchday squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Fleming, Kerr

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersMusovic, Berger, Orman
DefendersCarter, Perisset, Eriksson, Mjelde, Charles, Abdullina
MidfieldersIngle, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert, Harder, Cankovic, Akpan
ForwardsJames, Kerr, Kaneryd

Everton Women team news & squad

Everton boss Brian Sorensen confirmed that defender Gabby George is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Dutch international striker Katja Snoeijs who has scored thrice in Everton's last two games will start upfront for he Toffees.

Everton possible XI: Brosnan; Hope, Finnigan, Bjorn, Sevecke; K. Holmgaard, Wheeler, Bennison; Sorensen, Park, Snoeijs

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersRamsey, Brosnan
DefendersVeje, Sevecke, Bjorn, Finnigan, Maier, S. Holmgaard, Stenevik
MidfieldersWheeler, Christiansen, Bennison, Hope, Galli, K. Holmgaard
ForwardsDuggan, Park, Sorensen, Beever-Jones, Snoejis

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
October 2022Everton 1-3 ChelseaWomen's League Cup
March 2022Everton 0-3 ChelseaWomen's Super League
September 2021Chelsea 4-0 EvertonWomen's League Cup
May 2021Chelsea 3-0 EvertonWomen's FA Cup
March 2021Everton 0-3 ChelseaWomen's Super League

Useful links

Editors' Picks