Chelsea want £6m-plus for Omeruo as Celta Vigo join race for Leganes target

The Blues defender is in talks with clubs in La Liga after an impressive loan season while he is also shining at the Africa Cup of Nations

have joined in the race to sign Kenneth Omeruo, with asking for upwards of €7 million (£6m/$8m) for the international.

The 25-year-old has been one of the star players at this summer’s for Nigeria, impressing at the tournament in on the back of an eye-catching loan spell at Leganes.

Omeruo played a key role in the Madrid side easing away from relegation in , and Leganes have long been interested in signing the defender on a permanent basis.

However, they have struggled to reach Chelsea’s demands to pay €7m and that has opened the door for other clubs in , such as Celta.

Leganes still remain hopeful of doing a deal, despite the interest from Celta, and are continuing talks to try to reduce the demands for Omeruo, who can play at centre-back and right-back.

Omeruo has made it clear publicly that he is keen to leave Chelsea this summer despite Frank Lampard’s appointment as manager and his willingness to offer first-team chances to the club’s various loanees due to the FIFA-imposed two-window transfer ban on the Blues.

“I think now’s the time for me to leave, to find a place, to be my own man,” he said, with Nigeria through to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face in the last 16. “I’m married with a baby now, so I need stability.

"Chelsea have done amazingly for me, and for my family as well, but it’s the time when I need to reach my potential and get where I think I deserve to be.”

His journey away from Chelsea’s loan group would see him follow the likes of Tomas Kalas, who has signed for in an £8m ($10m) deal, Ola Aina, who has left for in an £8.7m ($11m) agreement, and Mario Pasalic, who has extended his loan for €1m, with an option to buy at €15m (£13m/$16m), out of the door.

In , Metz's option to sign Victorien Angban after gaining promotion to has been activated and sources have suggested that they will pay between €5m (£4m/$6m) and €7m (£6m/$8m).