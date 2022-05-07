Chelsea vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chelsea will look to rediscover their faltering form for the final few weeks of the season as they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game following a rough April that saw them slip up in Europe, even as they reached the FA Cup final - and with just one win in their last four, they'll be keen to reverse the tide against their visitors from the Midlands.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel's Blues honeymoon from last term's Champions League triumph seems to be truly over, and a frustrating loss to relegation-battling Everton under old boss Frank Lampard was another poor result.

The German will have an eye on how he can cut the fringes of an expensive squad amid a summer of uncertainty still though, and he could well pick players pushing for chances to impress.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz.

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Stoner Defenders Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle Forwards Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell

With West Ham out of Europe now, the chance that the Hammers may see an uptick in form could trouble Wolves, who have missed out on the chance to push hard for Europe with their own poor results.

No wins in their past three has left them on the outside looking in, but they may yet fancy their prospects of stealing victory off the Blues on home soil.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Jimenez, Neto

Last five results

Chelsea results Wolves results Everton 1-0 Chelsea (May 1) Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Apr 30) Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea (Apr 28) Burnley 1-0 Wolves (Apr 24) Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Apr 24) Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Apr 8) Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20) Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Apr 2) Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 17) Wolves 2-3 Leeds United (Mar 18)

Head-to-head