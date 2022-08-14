Chelsea vs Tottenham: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

A blockbuster London derby helps light up the new season of English football early on - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Two of last year's Champions League-qualifying sides meet up in one of the early blockbuster clashes of the season, gilded with an extra edge as the Blues come up against their old boss.

Thomas Tuchel has led the hosts to Champions League glory since the Antonio Conte days, but now the latter will be out to mastermind their defeat at the lead of a key rival looking to finally end their silverware drought and give the talismanic Harry Kane something to cheer about.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Alonso, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Emerson, Ampadu, Rahman Midfielders Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Barkley, Gilmour Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Broja, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Batshuayi, Kenedy

Victory over old boss Frank Lamaprd got Chelsea's season up and running with a victory last weekend, but Thomas Tuchel will know that he faces a far sterner test in the shape of their London - and top four - rivals this weekend.

There's been a change of personal too, with Timo Werner bringing the curtain down on his underwhelming tenure at the club to re-join RB Leipzig, making him the second forward this summer to depart after Romelu Lukaku. Do the Blues still have the firepower to threaten this season?

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kante, Cucurella; Sterling, Mount; Havertz.

Position Spurs roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilón, Sánchez, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet Midfielders Skipp, Højbjerg, Winks, Perišić, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, White Forwards Son, Richarlison, Kane, Gil, Kulusevski, Moura

With a full pre-season under his belt after taking the reins midway through last term, Antonio Conte has been handed the time, the patience and the signings to transform Tottenham - and their 4-1 win over Southampton to start the new campaign certainly suggests they could finally reach that impressive full potential this year.

A mid-season World Cup where many of his players are expected to be major stars - France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, England captain Harry Kane and Brazil forward Richarlison among them - could prove a wrinkle in the plan, but the latter is now fit for debut after serving a suspension from his time at Everton.

Predicted Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Last five results

Chelsea results Spurs results Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Aug 6) Spurs 4-1 Southampton (Aug 6) Udinese 0-2 Chelsea (Jul 30) Spurs 0-1 Roma (Jul 30) Udinese 1-3 Chelsea (Jul 29) Rangers 1-2 Spurs (Jul 23) Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Jul 23) Spurs 1-1 Sevilla (Jul 16) Charlotte 1 (5)-(3) 1 Chelsea (Jul 20) Team K League 3-6 Spurs (Jul 13)

Head-to-head