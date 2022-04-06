Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chelsea know they can take a major step forward towards defending their Champions League crown when they welcome Liga heavyweights Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first-leg tie on Wednesday.

The holders will hope to rediscover a rich vein of European form after a chastening 4-1 Premier League loss at home to Brentford and their off-field woes, but they could struggle against Los Blancos under the lights in London.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Team news & rosters

Team news & rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

The Blues arrive fresh from a humiliating defeat to Brentford in the Premier League, but Thomas Tuchel will hope that European nights can bring the best out of his side in the capital again.

They were convincing against Lille over two legs, to book their spot in the quarter-finals, but they'll know that Madrid present an entirely different test over the next two games.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Position Real Madrid roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasa

By all accounts, Los Blancos should not be here, were it not for a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain - but here they are, and dreaming of European glory once more.

Carlo Ancelotti, Eden Hazard and more are no strangers to Stamford Bridge, and they'll know just how much of a test Chelsea will give them, even if they are out of sorts.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Last five results

Chelsea results Real Madrid results Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Apr 2) Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (Apr 2) Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea (Mar 19) Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Mar 20) Lille 1-2 Chelsea (Mar 16) Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid (Mar 14) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13) Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Mar 9) Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (Mar 10) Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad (Mar 5)

Head-to-head