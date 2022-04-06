Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Chelsea know they can take a major step forward towards defending their Champions League crown when they welcome Liga heavyweights Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first-leg tie on Wednesday.
The holders will hope to rediscover a rich vein of European form after a chastening 4-1 Premier League loss at home to Brentford and their off-field woes, but they could struggle against Los Blancos under the lights in London.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Game
|Chelsea vs Real Madrid
|Date
|April 6, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 5pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Chelsea roster
|Goalkeepers
|Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
|Defenders
|Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr
|Midfielders
|Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall
Forwards
|Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi
The Blues arrive fresh from a humiliating defeat to Brentford in the Premier League, but Thomas Tuchel will hope that European nights can bring the best out of his side in the capital again.
They were convincing against Lille over two legs, to book their spot in the quarter-finals, but they'll know that Madrid present an entirely different test over the next two games.
Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.
|Position
|Real Madrid roster
|Goalkeepers
|Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos
|Midfielders
|Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter
|Forwards
|Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasa
By all accounts, Los Blancos should not be here, were it not for a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain - but here they are, and dreaming of European glory once more.
Carlo Ancelotti, Eden Hazard and more are no strangers to Stamford Bridge, and they'll know just how much of a test Chelsea will give them, even if they are out of sorts.
Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
Last five results
|Chelsea results
|Real Madrid results
|Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Apr 2)
|Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (Apr 2)
|Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea (Mar 19)
|Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Mar 20)
|Lille 1-2 Chelsea (Mar 16)
|Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid (Mar 14)
|Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13)
|Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Mar 9)
|Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (Mar 10)
|Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad (Mar 5)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|5/5/2021
|Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid
|4/27/2021
|Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
|8/28/1998
|Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid
5/21/1971
Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea
5/19/1971
Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea