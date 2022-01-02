Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chelsea takes on Liverpool in its first game of 2022 with both teams looking to stay in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Manchester City sit at the top of the table and defeat for either Chelsea or Liverpool would severely dent its title hopes.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Chelsea vs Liverpool Date January 2, 2022 Times 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Mendy, Bettinelli Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Azpilicueta, Chalobah Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel's side will be without numerous key defenders over the coming weeks with Andreas Christensen and Reece James joining long-term absentee Ben Chilwell on the sidelines.

Timo Werner is available after recovering from coronavirus, but is unlikely to start.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also a fitness doubt after an ankle injury, but Kai Havertz is back in contention.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Keita Forwards Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota

Andrew Robertson misses out again through suspension, meaning Kostas Tsimikas will start at left-back once again.

Thiago remains absent through injury, along with Takumi Mimamino, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi.

Roberto Firmino missed training during the week and may have to start on the bench with Diogo Jota preferred in attack.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Last five results

Chelsea results Liverpool results Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (Dec 29) Leicester 1-0 Liverpool (Dec 28) Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea (Dec 26) Liverpool 3-3 Leicester (Dec 22) Brentford 0-2 Chelsea (Dec 22) Tottenham 2-2 Leicester (Dec 19) Wolves 0-0 Chelsea (Dec 19) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (Dec 16) Chelsea 1-1 Everton (Dec 16) Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa (Dec 11)

Head-to-head