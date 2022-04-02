Chelsea vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chelsea can keep up the pressure on their top-four rivals when they get their Premier League campaign back under way against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues will be keen to refocus matters away from their off-field turmoil and back onto the pitch, particularly with three trophies all still up for grabs across the final few weeks of the season.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Chelsea vs Brentford Date April 2, 2022 Times 10am ET, 7am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV

Team news & rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

With the matter of new ownership still up in the air around Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel faces no easy task in helping his many superstars to stay on track.

But with several of them having enjoyed the workout of a fruitful spell away with their respective nations, he'll hope they can continue to show impressive squad harmony amid all the turmoil.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount, Werner; Havertz.

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Gunnarsson, Cox, Lossl Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jorgensen, Sorrensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Maghoma, Haygarth, Fernandez Forwards Canos, Wissa, Ghoddos, Toney, Young-Coombes

Thomas Frank's side looked to be slipping in recent weeks - but two wins in their last three, aided by an on-song Christian Eriksen, have done wonders for morale.

The Denmark superstar enjoyed a richly emotional March international break too, and if he can bring that form back to the Bees, they'll prove a tough nut to crack over the final few weeks.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Eriksen, Wissa; Toney.

Last five results

Chelsea results Brentford results Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea (Mar 19) Leicester 2-1 Brentford (Mar 20) Lille 1-2 Chelsea (Mar 16) Brentford 2-0 Burnley (Mar 12) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13) Norwich 1-3 Brentford (Mar 5) Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (Mar 10) Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (Feb 26) Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Mar 5) Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19)

Head-to-head