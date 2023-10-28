This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Premier League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
Watch on Sling TV
MP_Conor Gallagher_Chelsea vs Bryan Mbeumo_Brentford(C)Getty Images
ChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea vs BrentfordBrentford

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Brentford in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea are unusually struggling in tenth place following a poor start under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Brentford are 14th and are in desperate need of points.

After putting together three wins in a row, Chelsea were held by Arsenal in their most recent outing. They were 2-0 up in that game but two goals in the last 15 minutes set up an exciting Arsenal comeback.

Brentford ended a winless run of six matches with a 3-0 win over Burnley. It will still be an uphill task for them to challenge the Blues at the Bridge but they will be hopeful of causing an upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Brentford kick-off time

Date:October 28, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 am EDT
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The game between Chelsea and Brentford will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The Chelsea medical room is busy with the likes of Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka who are all out due to injuries.

Pochettino will hope to have Reece James back in the fold as he is a vital piece of the current Chelsea squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto
Midfielders:Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke
Forwards:Jackson, Washington

Brentford team news

The visitors have Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva all ruled out through injuries. In addition to this injury list, Ivan Toney is suspended till January.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe
Defenders:Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev
Midfielders:Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa
Forwards:Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 27, 2023Chelsea 0 - 2 BrentfordPremier League
October 20, 2022Brentford 0 - 0 ChelseaPremier League
April 2, 2022Chelsea 1 - 4 BrentfordPremier League
December 23, 2021Brentford 0 - 2 ChelseaLeague Cup
October 16, 2021Brentford 0 - 1 ChelseaPremier League

Useful links