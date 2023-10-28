Chelsea vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Brentford in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea are unusually struggling in tenth place following a poor start under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Brentford are 14th and are in desperate need of points.

After putting together three wins in a row, Chelsea were held by Arsenal in their most recent outing. They were 2-0 up in that game but two goals in the last 15 minutes set up an exciting Arsenal comeback.

Brentford ended a winless run of six matches with a 3-0 win over Burnley. It will still be an uphill task for them to challenge the Blues at the Bridge but they will be hopeful of causing an upset.

Chelsea vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The game between Chelsea and Brentford will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The Chelsea medical room is busy with the likes of Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka who are all out due to injuries.

Pochettino will hope to have Reece James back in the fold as he is a vital piece of the current Chelsea squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Brentford team news

The visitors have Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva all ruled out through injuries. In addition to this injury list, Ivan Toney is suspended till January.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 27, 2023 Chelsea 0 - 2 Brentford Premier League October 20, 2022 Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea Premier League April 2, 2022 Chelsea 1 - 4 Brentford Premier League December 23, 2021 Brentford 0 - 2 Chelsea League Cup October 16, 2021 Brentford 0 - 1 Chelsea Premier League

