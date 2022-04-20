Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Chelsea can further consolidate their top-four spot when they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge for a London derby in the Premier League on Wednesday.
The Blues, who look to be approaching their changing of the guard in the boardroom, will want to turn in a statement performance against the Gunners after their FA Cup endeavours over the weekend.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Chelsea vs Arsenal
|Date
|April 20, 2022
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network (4K)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Chelsea roster
|Goalkeepers
|Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
|Defenders
|Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr
|Midfielders
|Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall
Forwards
|Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi
With an FA Cup final berth secured once more, a silverware finish for the Blues looms - but their efforts against a stubborn Crystal Palace were a lower class than Liverpool's work to blow Manchester City away.
That suggests that there is work to be done for Thomas Tuchel, and the German will have his work cut out against a rival who want to take them down to boost their own Champions League prospects.
Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
|Midfielders
|Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
|Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli
A sharp dip in form at exactly the wrong moment for Arsenal may well have torpedoed their top-four hopes - but as long as their rivals remain patchy, the chance remains.
Mikel Arteta needs to get his Gunners side firing against their London rivals though to keep that pursuit alive.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli.
Last five results
|Chelsea results
|Arsenal results
|Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 17)
|Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16)
|Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Apr 12)
|Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9)
|Southamptn 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9)
|Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4)
|Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 6)
|Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19)
|Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Apr 2)
|Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|8/22/2021
|Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
|5/12/2021
|Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
|12/26/2020
|Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|8/1/2020
|Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
|1/21/2013
|Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal