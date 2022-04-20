Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chelsea can further consolidate their top-four spot when they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge for a London derby in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Blues, who look to be approaching their changing of the guard in the boardroom, will want to turn in a statement performance against the Gunners after their FA Cup endeavours over the weekend.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

With an FA Cup final berth secured once more, a silverware finish for the Blues looms - but their efforts against a stubborn Crystal Palace were a lower class than Liverpool's work to blow Manchester City away.

That suggests that there is work to be done for Thomas Tuchel, and the German will have his work cut out against a rival who want to take them down to boost their own Champions League prospects.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

A sharp dip in form at exactly the wrong moment for Arsenal may well have torpedoed their top-four hopes - but as long as their rivals remain patchy, the chance remains.

Mikel Arteta needs to get his Gunners side firing against their London rivals though to keep that pursuit alive.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli.

Last five results

Chelsea results Arsenal results Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 17) Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16) Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Apr 12) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9) Southamptn 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9) Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4) Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 6) Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19) Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Apr 2) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16)

Head-to-head