Chelsea vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Chelsea can further strengthen their hit-and-miss form when they welcome London rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge for a derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues arrive on the back of a shock defeat against Arsenal, and with an FA Cup final looming next month, will hope to bounce back - but David Moyes' European hopefuls will surely have something to say about that.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Chelsea vs West Ham Date April 24, 2022 Times 9am ET, 6am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

The margin of defeat to an out-of-form Arsenal side last time out is not the first time the Blues have gone down heavily this term under Thomas Tuchel.

The German will hope that it is not the case again when they encounter another side looking to keep their form up for trophies elsewhere.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku.

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

The cushion to eighth is no longer the gap it once was, and with Wolves breathing down their neck, David Moyes and the Hammers cannot afford many slip-ups of their own too.

But it will be hard to escape the fact that they will likely have one eye on their prospects abroad, ahead of a crucial continental semi-final.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Rice, Cresswell; Bowen, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Last five results

Chelsea results West Ham results Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Apr 17) West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Apr 17) Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Apr 12) Lyon 0-3 West Ham (Apr 14) Southamptn 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9) Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Apr 10) Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 6) West Ham 1-1 Lyon (Apr 7) Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Apr 2) West Ham 2-1 Everton (Apr 3)

Head-to-head