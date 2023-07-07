Chelsea transfers: Mauricio Pochettino hints he had no input in Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante exits

Mauricio Pochettino said he had no influence on Chelsea's decision to let the likes of Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic leave the club this summer.

Chelsea sold Havertz, Kovacic & Kante

Decisions made before Pochettino started

Coach hopes to be involved in transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have made some significant sales this summer, with the trio heading on to other clubs, Mason Mount being sold to Manchester United this week and Christian Pulisic set to join AC Milan. Pochettino said that the club's transfer market activity was being handled by sporting director Paul Winstanley and technical director Laurence Stewart, but the new boss hopes to be involved from now on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When we met for the first time, we agreed at the start of July to start to work," he said at a press conference. "Laurence, Paul and the owners presented the strategy plan for the squad, they asked me to start on July 1 and I agreed also. They started to work, the club, I didn’t, the club started to work and I think did a very good job. I am happy to work in this way with the plan they created, and of course, from now on July 1, I am going to be more involved. I am going to try to judge the situation and work more closely with Paul and Laurence for the best situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as the outgoing transfers, Chelsea hope to continue bringing in reinforcements in the summer window. Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have already arrived at Stamford Bridge, while they hope to sign Moises Caicedo, but are hesitant to meet Brighton's £100 million ($127m) asking price.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? While the Blues continue to target new signings, Pochettino's current squad will begin preparing for their summer tour of the United States, which starts with a match against National League champions Wrexham.