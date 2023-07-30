Chelsea's next transfer target is Montpellier starlet Elye Wahi after Blues complete £23.5m Lesley Ugochukwu signing

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Montpellier over a possible transfer of their young striker Elye Wahi this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? After agreeing to a deal with Rennes to sign their midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu for £23.5 million ($30.2m), the Blues are now eyeing a move for Montpellier starlet Elye Wahi. Chelsea will hold talks with the Ligue 1 side in the coming week over a possible transfer of the 20-year-old forward, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The journalist further claims that the English giants are planning to send Wahi out on loan to Strasbourg as soon as his signing is confirmed which means that the youngster will not experience Premier League football in the upcoming season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Chelsea, two other clubs are currently in the race to sign the forward but the Blues remain optimistic about landing the player. Wahi appeared in 31 Ligue 1 games last season where he scored 19 goals and provided six assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's side will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Fulham on Sunday in the US.