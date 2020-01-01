Chelsea 'national treasure' Kirby in form of her life after making goalscoring history

Following nearly a year out, the 27-year-old has returned with emphatic performances to give the Blues one of the most fearsome attacks in Europe

She was told she might never be able to play again when she was diagnosed with her debilitating illness, but Fran Kirby has proven quite the opposite.

The forward scored ’s first-ever goal in 2015 and now the 27-year-old's in the history books again. She became the club's all-time leading goalscorer after netting twice in Wednesday's 5-0 thrashing of Benfica in the Women’s Champions League.

When she opened the scoring against the Portuguese side 90 seconds into the match, she equalled Eni Aluko’s record of 69 goals for the Blues.

Article continues below

More teams

Kirby then when outright top when she smashed the third goal of the day a year after she was diagnosed with a rare condition, Pericarditis, that kept her out of the game for 10 months.

She’s been a woman reborn since her return, according to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who believes the player has emerged from the punishing experience more ruthless player.

“This is someone who’s gone through a lot and she’s had to sit on the sidelines and watch and value how important her career is,” Hayes told the club's official website.

“That time, that reflection and that healing has given her a whole new meaning. She says to me every day: 'I’m going to play like it’s my last and I’m going to play every day like I’m earning my next contract' and I think that’s an extremely positive mindset.

“I’ve always said she’s a national treasure and we must look after her the best we can.”

The striker's first game back was Chelsea’s triumph over in the Community Shield back in August. She stamped her return by scoring three goals and assisted two in four Women’s matches. But that comeback was short-lived.

At 's training camp in October, Kirby picked up an ankle injury, which was yet another set-back to overcome. She missed three Chelsea matches, and was out for a month with the international break delaying her return.

But just three days later after her latest comeback to the pitch, Kirby smashed two historic goals in the Champions League. An already impressive milestone without adding every set-back Kirby saw over the past year.

Her partnerships with Pernille Harder, Beth England and Sam Kerr are cementing and Chelsea’s attack is shaping to be one of the best in Europe. Kirby’s creativity and sharpness has been at the forefront of Chelsea’s last six goals out of eight since returning last week.

“I think Fran is probably in the form of her life, I don’t think it’s top form,” Hayes said the day before the thumping.

“I think she’s setting new standards every game for herself, she’s a great team player and contributing in so many different ways on and off the pitch and the maturing process has been a testament to that. Her along with Sam, Beth and Pernille are starting to really find their feet.

Despite not being able to play consistently, there’s no denying Kirby is at the top of her game with six goals in nine matches so far this season.

But it’s more than just goals. Playing alongside three world-class attackers like Harder, England and Kerr has only spotlighted her intelligence and ability to make everyone else’s job look easy.