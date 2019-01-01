Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer on verge of Bristol City return

The Robins are close to completing their third signing from Stamford Bridge as they aim to gain promotion to the Premier League

youngster Kasey Palmer is set to undergo a medical with as he bids to avoid another loan move and leave in a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has been playing under Frank Lampard in pre-season but he missed the last match against Reading on Sunday as talks over his future neared a conclusion.

Bristol City will beat to the signing of the midfielder and he will become the third Chelsea player to make the move to the Robins this summer.

The Championship club's CEO Mark Ashton had already signalled his intent to complete moves for the three Blues youngsters the club had on loan last season, with Palmer adding to the signings of Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva.

Lampard has been giving chances to last season's loanees in pre-season but he has also been sanctioning the departures of several players that he does not want as part of his first-team squad for the 2019-20 season.

The transfer window closing date for both the Premier League and Championship is August 8, meaning the Blues are running out of time to offload the players that aren't needed.

Palmer had been hopeful of convincing Lampard to give him a chance in the first team as the new Chelsea boss promised opportunities for younger players whilst also insisting that not all of them will make the cut.

The Lewisham-born midfielder played 109 minutes for Chelsea under Lampard as he was assessed in Ireland and .

The former loanee has been part of the west London club for six years since joining from Charlton Athletic at 16 but he would now prefer not to have another loan move sanctioned.

Bristol City are pushing for promotion next season and Palmer will be their eighth signing of the summer.

There are likely to be further departures in the coming week, with Kenneth Omeruo, Baba Rahman, Jamal Blackman, Izzy Brown, Michael Hector, FIkayo Tomori and Trevoh Chalobah all potentially moving on.

Chalobah is currently in talks with Huddersfield over a permanent move to the Championship, while Rahman is expected to leave for good. Omeruo, meanwhile, is in ongoing talks with Celta Vigo and Leganes.

Fikayo Tomori, who spent the season on loan with Lampard at last season, is expected to leave on loan but he continues to be involved in his club's pre-season matches.