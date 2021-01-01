Chelsea keen to renew Christensen's contract but may have to wait until the summer

The Denmark international has been solid at the heart of the Blues defence in recent weeks and his future is up for discussion

Chelsea are keen to renew Andreas Christensen's contract after continued interest from club's overseas, including AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan had considered a move for Christensen along with Fikayo Tomori when looking for a central defender to bolster their squad, but only the England international was allowed to leave.

Similarly, PSG explored deals for both Antonio Rudiger and Christensen in the summer but ended up signing neither before Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

What is Chelsea's plan for Christensen?

Since Tuchel has arrived at Stamford Bridge, he has renewed hope of signing the 24-year-old to a longer-term contract amid further interest from unnamed clubs in Europe.

The Denmark international is enjoying life in west London, having arrived to the club from Brondby at the age of 16, but he had found himself in and out of the team under Frank Lampard.

With Thiago Silva having suffered a thigh injury against Tottenham three weeks ago, Christensen has stepped into a more prominent role which saw him earn man of the match against Liverpool.

What has Tuchel said about Christensen?

"Andreas stepped in in the middle of the first half against Tottenham, which was a really tough thing to do, and from the first minute he's been absolutely impressive," Tuchel said after the 1-0 win on Thursday.

"He's brave, strong in individual challenges, intelligent in the build-up and plays with a lot of confidence. I am absolutely happy with his performances and how he's stepped up. He's been a big part of our performances."

Christensen's recent form has been made all the more remarkable by the fact that he has played through a severe gash on his knee in recent weeks.

The defender had it bandaged and played with his sock pulled over the wounded joint but he has since recovered.

However, like Rudiger, he will have just a year left to run on his contract in the summer. As Tuchel weighs up his squad and transfer budgets, he will have to work out who he really wants at the club for the future.

The Blues would happily renew the defender's deal now to ensure that he doesn't leave for free.

What other business do Chelsea have planned?

Furthermore, Chelsea want to sign a new central defender in the upcoming summer window with contracts expiring not only for Christensen, but Rudiger and Silva as well.

Meanwhile, Tomori has an escape route from the club through a £26 million ($36.5m) option to buy on his loan deal at San Siro.

Along with Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Chelsea are targeting defensive signings that include a host of options from the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba is among the key targets but Real Madrid remain in pole position, with a host of clubs interested.

Niklas Sule, also from Bayern, and RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate are among the other options to come in and bolster Tuchel's squad.

Dayot Upamecano, who was targeted by Chelsea, has already opted to join Bayern next season who will pay his £38m ($53m) release clause.

