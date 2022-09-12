Chelsea star Jorginho shows off new Champions League tattoo after Tuchel sacking

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho showed off a new Champions League trophy tattoo after the surprise sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Jorginho gets inked

Was a 2020-21 UCL winner with Chelsea

Also a part of Italy's Euro 2020 triumph

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian commemorated Chelsea's 2020-21 Champions League triumph with some new ink just days after Tuchel's departure from Stamford Bridge. Jorginho also decided to get a tattoo of the European Championship trophy, which he lifted with Italy after a final victory over England last year.

Miles Langford Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea won their second Champions League title under the tutelage of Tuchel, who was sacked after 20 months at the helm following the club's disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign. Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has replaced the German in the hot seat on a five-year contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Potter era at Chelsea will officially begin on September 15 when the Blues host RB Salzburg in a Champions League group stage clash.