Chelsea flop Joao Felix could be forced to lower expectations after failed loan move - with Aston Villa and Wolves potential destinations

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, decided against signing Felix permanently despite the player wanting to continue at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese also does not reportedly share a good rapport with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who has already hinted that the attacker might once again be on the move due to "economic" reasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Marca, Felix might have to settle for a middle-tier Premier League outfit, with Aston Villa and Wolves the current favourites to secure a loan deal. Villa manager Unai Emery is well aware of his potential from his time in Spain, while his agent Jorge Mendes shares a close relationship with the Wolves' hierarchy which has led to the speculation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Felix has been linked with several clubs, and it was earlier reported that the forward was offered to Newcastle United by Atletico Madrid as they remain keen on offloading him. Moreover, he recently followed Galatasaray on Instagram which led to the buzz that the 23-year-old might move to Turkey.

WHAT NEXT? Felix is currently on a post-season break but would like to sort out his future as quickly as possible, with a stay in the Spanish capital looking highly unlikely. However, he is expected to return to action with the Portugal national team during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17.