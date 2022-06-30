Chelsea handed De Ligt transfer boost as Juventus CEO admits 'it's impossible to keep a player who wants to leave!'

The Blues continue to be linked with the Netherlands international defender and a window of opportunity may be about to swing open

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their bid to prise Matthijs de Ligt away from Juventus, with Maurizio Arrivabene - the Bianconeri’s CEO - admitting that the Serie A giants will not look to keep any player against their wishes.

There have been suggestions that a Netherlands international defender is looking to push for a move away from Italy after three seasons in Turin.

Premier League heavyweights at Stamford Bridge are in the market for reinforcements at centre-half after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to free agency, with De Ligt considered to be a top target.

Will De Ligt leave Juventus?

The 22-year-old defender completed a big-money move from Ajax to Juve during the summer of 2019 and has taken in 117 appearances for the Italian outfit.

He has, however, struggled to produce his best form at times and Maurizio Arrivabene has told Tuttosport of any players informing that Bianconeri that they want to move on: “Today, keeping a player who wants to leave is impossible. It’s not always about the money and if one wants to go, you don’t just tell him: ok, go ahead.

“It’s hard to keep a player, but all those sitting at the table of negotiations must be satisfied. Who has the money wins.”

How did Juventus line up a move for Paul Pogba?

While De Ligt could be heading out of the Allianz Stadium, with Paulo Dybala already leaving as a free agent, Juve are preparing to welcome fresh faces through their doors.

GOAL has learned that a deal is almost done for Argentina international forward Angel Di Maria, while World Cup-winning France international midfielder Paul Pogba is also set to return to Turin after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United.

Quizzed as to how a deal for the enigmatic 29-year-old came about, Arrivabene said: “In a meeting, certain names were brought up - some of which have arrived, like [Dusan] Vlahovic.

“It was a case of open a door, throw a name out, everyone looks at you as if you were crazy and then, slowly, the machine starts up and builds the operation. Thus was born Pogba. From a question: ‘Why don't we take Pogba?’.

“The idea is not enough, the idea is just a provocation, then you have to put it into practice.”

