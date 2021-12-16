Chelsea face potential Covid-19 crisis as three first-team stars test positive ahead of Everton clash

Chelsea have become the latest Premier League side to be stung by positive Covid-19 tests, with GOAL learning that three more senior stars at Stamford Bridge have contracted coronavirus.

There has been no indication as yet that the Blues’ clash with Everton on Thursday is under threat, but that situation could change following the recent postponement of fixtures involving Tottenham and Manchester United.

Having to rearrange matches is the last thing that Chelsea need at this stage, with the games coming tick and fast for Thomas Tuchel’s side across multiple competitions.

Article continues below

The current situation

The Blues have already seen Mateo Kovacic ruled out of their plans over recent weeks on the back of a positive Covid-19 test from the Croatia international midfielder.

Three more prominent players in west London have now been forced into self-isolation, leaving Tuchel short on options.

All of those set to sit out upcoming outings have been in contact with the rest of the Chelsea squad of late, with a full training session completed on Wednesday.

Tuchel was ready to include two of those players in his thoughts for a home date with Everton, but has seen his pre-match planning thrown up in the air.

More to follow…