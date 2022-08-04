Chelsea complete signing of teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa

Tuchel continues to reinforce Chelsea with fourth signing of the summer

Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, the club announced on Thursday.

The London club had earlier announced that they had reached an agreement with Villa for the 18-year-old’s permanent transfer to Stamford Bridge, as Thomas Tuchel continues to reinforce his squad ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

How much have Chelsea paid for Chukwuemeka?

It is reported that Chelsea have paid £15 million (€17.93m/$18.27m) for his services to Aston Villa, with a further £5 million in add-ons.

What is Chukwuemeka's contract length at Chelsea?

The midfielder has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at Chelsea until 2028.

